Yamaha YZF-R15 V4 Launched in India at Rs 1.68 Lakh, Gets New and Sportier M Variant

India Yamaha Motor (IYM) Pvt Ltd. has announced the launch of the fourth iteration of its flagship 155cc supersport motorcycle, the YZF-R15 Version 4. Additionally, Yamaha has also launched a YZF-R15M version of their newest motorcycle. The 2021 range of YZF-R15 gets a host of segment-first features and will be available across all company dealerships in India by end of September, with prices starting at Rs 1.68 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The online bookings for this model range start from today. The R15 V4 comes in 3 colours - Racing Blue, Dark Knight, and Metallic Red. The R15M, on the other hand, will be available in Metallic Grey colour and additionally, the R15M Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Edition has also been launched with MotoGP branding on the fairing, fuel tank, front mudguard and rear side panels.

Unlike the forward-slanted design lines seen on other supersport models, the 2021 YZF-R15 range adopts predominantly horizontal design lines like the YZF-R1, inheriting the DNA of Yamaha’s R-Series. The most visible change is that the new YZF-R15 uses a single bi‐functional Class-D LED headlight that also emphasizes the presence of the M-shaped intake duct.

Taking sporty handling to the next level, the new YZF-R15 employs an upside-down front fork with 37mm inner tubes, wherein the lower end (unsprung) is light, and the upper end (sprung) has thick outer tubes bolted to the chassis for higher rigidity. This new structure offers more stability under braking, with improved comfort and cornering performance. To accommodate the new front suspension, the upper triple clamp (handlebar crown) has been newly designed, with the rib shapes contributing to the strength–rigidity balance, similar to the M1.

The new YZF-R15 model is also the first small-displacement Yamaha motorcycle with manual transmission to feature Traction Control System, which controls the ignition timing and fuel injection volume to instantly adjust engine power output to avoid excessive slippage. It is also the first Yamaha single-cylinder motorcycle to feature a quick-shifter (standard on the YZF-R15 V4 Racing Blue and YZF-R15M), for smooth, clutchless, upshifts. It activates when speed is at or over 20 km/h, the engine rpm is at or over 2,000 rpm and accelerating.

The 2021 YZF-R15 range is powered by a 155cc, 4-stroke, liquid-cooled, SOHC, 4-valve engine that produces a maximum power of 18.4 PS at 10,000rpm, with a torque output of 14.2 Nm at 7,500rpm. The fuel-injected motor with Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

YZF-R15 V4 – Key Features:

- Upside Down Front Fork

- Traction Control System

- Quick Shifter (YZF-R15 V4-Racing blue colour and YZF-R15M)

- Bluetooth connectivity Yamaha Motorcycle Connect

- New LCD instrument cluster inspired by YZF-R1 with Gear shift indicator, and Track and Street Mode

For 2021, both the YZF-R15 V4 and YZF-R15M comes with:

- Newly designed Trip/Info button positioned on the right handlebar, to toggle between display modes and info is shown.

- The new fairing design reduces the coefficient of aerodynamic drag (CdA) from 0.307 on the current model to 0.293.

- Reinforced subframe to tune the chassis’ balance.

- Redesigned Seat for easy weight shifting, good hold and easy ground reach.

Exclusive features to YZF-R15M:

- A special colour scheme reminiscent of the YZF-R1M

- Carbon-like seat cover material (Rider and Pillion) and embroidered logo on the pillion seat

- Anodized blue fork caps

- Golden colour Brake Calliper

Other common features on the 2021 YZF-R15 range includes a slipper clutch, Bypass type thermostat cooling system, Muffler with a 3-stage expansion chamber, a Deltabox frame, Linked-type Monocross rear suspension and Dual-Channel ABS.

