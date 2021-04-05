Yamaha India has announced an update for their entry-level fully-faired performance offering for the Indian market. The Japanese automaker has launched a new colour option for the Yamaha RZF-R15 Version 3.0 in India called as the ‘Metallic Red’ option. The new colourway has been priced at Rs 1.52 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Apart from the new colour option, there is no change on the motorcycle. This means it will be continued to be powered by a 155 cc, liquid-cooled, 4-valve, fuel-injected engine that comes with Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) along with a slipper clutch.

The Yamaha YZF-R15 Version 3.0 is available in 3 existing colours – Racing Blue, Thunder Grey and Darknight.