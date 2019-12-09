Yamaha YZF-R15 Version 3.0 with BS-VI Engine Launched at Rs 1.45 Lakh in India
The new YZF-R15 Version 3.0 in BS-VI will be available in 3 current colours – Racing Blue, Thunder Grey and Darknight.
YZF-R15 Version 3. (Image source: Yamaha)
India Yamaha Motor (IYM) Pvt. Ltd. has announced the launch of YZF-R15 Version 3.0 (155 cc) in BS-VI that will be available across all company dealerships of the country from the 3rd week of December at a starting price of Rs 1.45 lakh. After the company’s announcement in August 2019 to introduce the BS-VI engine equipped two-wheelers in India, today’s introduction of the YZF-R15 Version 3.0 in BS-VI followed the first introduction of Yamaha BS-VI vehicles that is, FZ FI (149 cc) and FZS FI (149 cc) in November this year. The new YZF-R15 Version 3.0 in BS-VI will be available in 3 current colours – Racing Blue, Thunder Grey and Darknight, along with the Racing Blue variant standardizing blue coloured wheels. The Ex-Showroom Delhi begins from Rs. 145,300.
With a weight of 142 kgs, the new BS-VI engine equipped YZF-R15 Version 3.0 gets ‘Side stand engine cut-off switch’, ‘Dual horn’ and ‘Radial tubeless tyre’ at the rear wheel. Such new features will be standardized in all variants of the YZF-R15 Version 3.0. Additionally, to perk up the sporty excitement of ‘The Call of the Blue’, the RACING BLUE colour variant gets ‘blue colour wheels’ that match with the racing excitement of the motorcycle. The new BS-VI engine equipped YZF-R15 Version 3.0 has a 155 cc, Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve engine that produces a power output of 18.6 PS at 10,000 rpm and a torque of 14.1 N.m at 8,500 rpm.
