1-min read

Year-End Discounts Help Volkswagen Tiguan Achieve 826 Percent Growth in December 2019

In terms of yearly, sales, amidst a slump in sales, the Tiguan recorded only 2 per cent dip as against its sales in 2018.

News18.com

Updated:January 13, 2020, 3:03 PM IST
Year-End Discounts Help Volkswagen Tiguan Achieve 826 Percent Growth in December 2019
Volkswagen Tiguan. (Image: Siddhartha Sharma/News18.com)

The long spell of poor sales that has lasted for over a year in the Indian auto industry, compelled a majority of the manufacturers to bank heavily on the festive season and year's end for some good news. As the year came to an end, Volkswagen reported a growth of 826 per cent for its SUV Tiguan in December 2019. The German manufacturer sold 324 units in December 2019 as against the 35 units it sold in the same month of 2018.

In the domestic market, the car comes as a potent offering amidst its rivals. In terms of features, the car comes with the usual luxury items like a multifunctional steering wheel, a three-zone climate control system, cruise control, a huge sunroof, and a touchscreen multimedia system. The infotainment system comes with Bluetooth Telephony, voice commands, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Additionally, there’s a detailed driver information system with two trip computers. There’s a powered tailgate, and the driver also gets an 8-way electrically adjustable seat.

In India, the car is powered by a 2.0-litre 4-cylinder diesel engine that outputs 141bhp and 340Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a 7-speed DCT as standard. A few of its major rivals in the domestic market include the Skoda Kodiaq and Honda CR-V.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
