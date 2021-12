Year Ender 2021: Best Electric Scooters Launched in India - Ola S1, Simple One and More

As the year comes to an end, it is quite safe to say that the electric vehicle segment in India saw a lot of action. While a complete switch to electric is still a distant goal, India’s trajectory for the same is being lauded throughout the world. Hence, today we will focus on the electric vehicle segment, especially scooters. So here is a list of scooters that are currently operating in the Indian market.

What 2021 gave us

OLA Electric S1 and S1 Pro

With a range of 181 kilometres, and ex-showroom prices of Rs.99,999 and Rs. 1,21,999 for S1 and S1 Pro, OLA Electric has launched two variants of its first scooter. With a top speed of 115 km/h, the scooter can reach a speed of 40 km/h in just three seconds. The scooter comes with a 750W portable charger and its 2.9kWh battery can be fully charged in six hours. With OLA’s proposed Hypercharge Network, the scooter can be charged 50% in just 18 minutes.

Simple One

The main rival of the Ola scooter, Bengaluru-based Simple Energy’s scooter features a 4.8kWh battery that is more powerful than the Ola scooter’s battery. Thanks to the battery, the scooter offers a range of 236 kilometres, if used in Eco mode. The scooter’s ex-showroom price is a competitive Rs. 1.09 lakh. One special feature of the scooter is that its battery is divided into parts with one removable for charging purposes.

Dominant Segment Players

Ather 450X

With a range of 116 kilometres, and an ex-showroom price of Rs. 1.32 lakh, Ather 450X offers a top speed of 80 km/h. Capable of reaching a speed of 40 km/h in just 3.3 seconds, the scooter features a 2.61kWh battery. Ather claims that 450X can be 80% charged in 3 hrs 35 minutes.

Bajaj Chetak Electric

Positioned by Bajaj in its premium range, the scooter costs Rs.1.42 lakh for its Urbane variant and Rs. 1.44 lakh for its Premium variant. With a battery of 2.9 kWh, the scooter offers a range of 95 kilometres in Eco mode. The scooter can be fully charged in five hours and its lithium-ion battery is designed to last seven years, claims the manufacturer.

TVS iQube

Offering a range of 75 kilometres and a top speed of 78 km/h, TVS’ iQube costs Rs. 1.15 lakh ex-showroom. The scooter features a 1.4 kWh battery that can be 80% charged in five hours.

