Year Ender 2021: Best Motorcycles in India Under Rs 10 Lakh - An Exhaustive List

While Covid-19 still manages to hover over us like a dark cloud, the automotive industry in India saw plenty of launches both in terms of updates and new products. It goes without saying, the year 2021 has truly been a rollercoaster in all sorts of ways. So, here we are counting the last few days and looking at the updated list of popular motorcycles that fall under Rs 10 lakh in India.

Triumph Trident 660

The Trident was one of the most anticipated launches of this year. The motorcycle comes as the most affordable Triumph in India and competes in the mid-weight 600-cc motorcycles. It is powered by a 660cc liquid-cooled, in-line three-cylinder engine that makes 81 PS of power at 10,250 RPM and 64 Nm of peak torque at 6,250 RPM. This engine comes with a 6-speed gearbox with slip and assist clutch for a light clutch lever feel and offers an up-and-down quickshifter as an accessory.

The motorcycle also gets Ride-by-wire which allows it to have multiple riding modes, all of which can be controlled using the switch cluster-mounted controls through the colour TFT instrument cluster. Additionally, Triumph is also offering a Bluetooth module with GoPro functionality support as an accessory with the Trident. Other features include all-LED lighting including the indicators which get self-cancelling functionality, switchable Traction Control and ABS.

Honda CB500X

The adventure and touring motorcycle segment is gaining popularity by leaps at a time. And Honda decided to throw its hat in the ring with the CB500X. Taking style cues from the legendary Africa Twin, the new CB500X gets full LED lighting – including both headlamp and tail lamp and compact signal indicators and clear screen tail lamp. It gets a diamond-shaped steel-tube mainframe that is tied to the engine with four mounts. The motorcycle gets 181mm ground clearance and places the heavier part closer to the centre of gravity and engine in close proximity to the swingarm pivot point.

Powering the motorcycle is an 8-valve liquid-cooled parallel twin-cylinder engine that delivers max power of 35kw at 8500rpm and max torque of 43.2Nm at 6500rpm. The CB500X features Assist/Slipper Clutch, which eases upshifts and manages rear wheel lock-up on hard downshifts while decelerating.

Kawasaki Z650

From the green army, the Z650 is a street bike available at a starting price of Rs. 6,24,000 in India. It is available in only 1 variant and 1 colour and is powered by 649cc BS6 engine which develops 67.31 bhp and a torque of 64 Nm. With both front and rear disc brakes, Kawasaki Z650 comes up with an anti-locking braking system. This Z650 bike weighs 191 kg and has a fuel tank capacity of 15 liters.

The Kawasaki Z650 receives a new colour scheme called ‘Candy Lime Green Type 3’ as part of its 2022 update. This paint is a combination of green and black along with grey graphics and replaces the Metallic Spark Black color offered previously.

Ducati Scrambler Icon

The Ducati Scrambler has been one of the most popular motorcycles for Ducati in India. It is available in 2 variants and 3 colours with top variant price starting from Rs. 8,49,240. The Ducati Scrambler Icon is powered by 803cc BS6 engine which develops 71.87 bhp and a torque of 66.2 Nm. With both front and rear disc brakes, Ducati Scrambler Icon comes up with anti-locking braking system. This Scrambler Icon bike weighs 189 kg and has a fuel tank capacity of 13.5 liters.

The Scrambler Icon has the same retro character as the previous models. Although it does get some modern elements like a LED DRL housed in a circular headlamp cowl. The alloys too have a machine-finish to them. Ducati is offering the 2021 version in an ‘Atomic Tangerine’ paint scheme that goes well with the black frame. It is also available in the classic yellow paint scheme that is unique to the Scrambler Icon.

Honda CB650R

The CB650R is an important product for Honda and was launched earlier this year in India. The motorcycle is powered by a 649cc, DOHC 16-valve engine that delivers 85hp at 12,000rpm with max net torque of 57.5 Nm delivered at 8,500 rpm.

It comes with Assist/slipper clutch that eases upshifts and manages hard down changes. Also on offer is the new smart ESS (Emergency Stop Signal) technology that detects sudden braking and automatically activates the front and rear hazard lights, which flash to warn any nearby vehicles along with the Honda Ignition Security System (HISS), an electronic anti-theft device that automatically disables the starting of the engine by means of electronic control.

In terms of electronics, the CB650R comes with Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) that adjusts engine power to optimize torque at the rear wheel, reducing rear-wheel slip. The rider can choose to select ON / OFF setting with the torque control (TC) switch on the left steering wheel. Both the models wear dual radial-mount four-piston brake calipers gripping 79.2 cm2 floating-dual discs in the front and 25.4 cm2 disc at the rear. Dual-channel ABS gives smooth braking in both wet and dry conditions.

