Year Ender 2021: Most Affordable Electric Cars in India - Going Green!

The electric car revolution isn’t just a push from the Indian government, but a full-fledged movement that has seen a number of new EVs enter the market. The rise in fuel prices along with the catastrophic effect we’ve had on our environment are major factors that have build-up over time to further this monumental shift to greener cars. Sure, some of these electric cars are a bit on the expensive side, but, things are slowly improving. In fact, a number of automobile manufacturers do have slightly more affordable EVs in India, and we’ve compiled a list of them to help you go green!

1. Tata Tigor EV

Tata Motors, who has recently become the only carmaker in India to offer two separate electric vehicles under Rs 15 lakh with over 300 km all-electric range, all thanks to the Tigor EV. This recently launched sub-four-metre compact sedan has a starting price of Rs 11.99 Lakh. There are three variants to choose from and the top-spec model is priced at Rs 12.99, making it the most affordable EV with a 306 km electric range. The next electric car is also Tata Motors’ product - the Nexon EV.

2. Tata Nexon EV

Next in the line is the Nexon EV, which comes as the most affordable electric SUV in India, being almost Rs 6 to 7 lakh cheaper than its closest rival, the MG ZS EV. In addition to this, the numbers on the car are nothing short of impressive as well. The Tata Nexon EV gets a 30.2 kWh battery that promises a range of 312km on a single charge. It gets a Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor at the front that delivers 129PS of power and 245Nm of torque.

3. MG ZS EV

The ZS EV was MG’s second product in India and came at a time when the brand was still making its name, which suggests that it had to work a wee bit extra to stand out. And we are happy to report that it did not disappoint us. The ZS EV is a good-looking car and closely resembles its petrol twin sold abroad. The one motor on the ZS EV takes its juice from a 44.5kWh, liquid-cooled lithium-ion battery. MG promises a maximum range of 340km which is a little bit higher than the Nexon EV. The motor puts out 143bhp and 353Nm of torque which gets it from a standstill to a 100kmph in just 8.5 seconds.

4. Hyundai Kona Electric

The Kona Electric was the first-ever proper electric SUV to enter the Indian market. Electrifying one of the most popular badges around the world itself says something about Hyundai’s intentions behind the car. Now, the Kona might be more expensive than the monikers we discussed till now, but the premium price also brings along some premium aspects to the table. Starting with the battery, the Kona Electric gets a 39.2-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion polymer battery pack which, according to Hyundai, offers an ARAI claimed a range of 452 km.

