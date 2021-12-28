Year Ender 2021: Top Seven-Seater SUVs Under Rs 30 Lakh in India - Bigger is Better!

Since families in India tend to be on the larger side, a seven-seater, practically speaking, seems to make the most amount of sense. There are a number of buyers in the Indian market looking for an SUV that can fulfil all their city, touring and space-oriented needs with aplomb. However, there are few MPVs that provide the same kind of seating layout as well, but, nothing can quite beat the combination of space and road presence an SUV has at any given point. So, we’ve listed down the options one has if all they want is a seven-seat SUV under Rs 30 lakh (ex-showroom) in the Indian market.

Mahindra XUV700

The XUV700 is perhaps the most viable option given the contemporary design, both inside and out; as well as loads of tech with large screens as well. There are a couple of engine and gearbox options to choose from as well, which make this quite the package. It costs between Rs 12.49 lakh and Rs 22.99 lakh (ex-showroom), which also makes quite a value-for-money option.

Tata Safari

Just like the Harrier, the Safari feels like an actual SUV, thanks to that sorted chassis and diesel powertrain. It does well in the design department, too, which the extra length at the back not looking odd in any way at all. The driving position is quite commanding and the Safari feels fairly plush and airy from the inside as well. It, too, is priced fairly well with a starting price of Rs 14.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hyundai Alcazar

Some call it a seven-seater version of the Creta, but it has a little more going for it than just that. It’s a little more well-equipped and has some clever tech bits like the cameras mounted on the rear-view mirrors that set it apart from the Creta. It also, of course, gets the extra seats along with a few design differences. Under the hood, there’s a 2.0-litre petrol or 1.5-litre diesel engine to choose from as well.

MG Hector Plus

There’s not a lot of difference between the Hector and the Hector Plus, however, it does come with added practicality thanks to the extra seats. The Hector Plus will appeal to those who have a penchant for technology and large touchscreen units along with SUV-ish presence on the road. The cabin is also quite spacious and airy, but there are some cheap bits on the inside as well.

