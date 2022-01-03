Year Opener 2022: Upcoming Electric Cars in India - A Detailed List

If 2021 was anything to go by, 2022 should be an absolute firecracker of a year for electric cars in India. The Indian automotive industry saw some great new additions like the BMW iX, Porsche Taycan, Tata Tigor EV and many more. From that list, it’s easy to tell that EVs will come in all shapes and sizes, and costs, of course. Thanks to the ever-expanding issue of pollution, especially in the capital city of Delhi, and other factors like rising fuel prices. So, as everyone draws up plans for 2022, we thought of giving you a list of all the electric cars that will launch in the country during the year. Also, do note that there could be more additions to this list as the year progresses, but, we’ll be sure to keep you updated on those, as well!

Tata Altroz EV

This premium hatchback could be the first to arrive on the EV scene, given that it was showcased way back at the 2020 Auto Expo. It’s expected to arrive in the first half of 2022 and should come with the same powertrain as the Nexon EV. As far as prices are concerned, expect the Altroz EV to be priced between the Rs 10 - 15 lakh mark.

Tata Punch EV

Tata Motors had quite the ace up its sleeve with this particular compact SUV. The same could soon be said about the Punch EV, which like the Tigor EV, could be a more budget offering from the brand. There’s no real expected date on this one, but since it’s based on the Altroz platform, it could launch a lot sooner than we think. As mentioned before, it could be priced pretty close to the Tigor EV, around the Rs 10 lakh mark.

Mahindra XUV300 Electric, eKUV100

Tata Motors isn’t the only homegrown brand making a big noise about EVs, Mahindra plans to as well. In fact, the brand is expected to launch an electric version of the XUV300, simply dubbed as the XUV300 Electric. It, too, was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo alongside the KUV100-based eKUV100 and a number of other concepts. The XUV300 Electric should be priced around the Rs 15 lakh mark, like the Nexon, while the eKUV100 could well be under the Rs 10 lakh.

MG ZS EV

MG Motor India is expected to launch the updated ZS EV, which has already caused quite a stir in the Indian EV space. There are quite a number of takers for this particular electric car, and it’s not hard to see why. It has a good amount of room on the inside while offering decent range and performance. Expect the updated ZS EV to arrive in India around mid-2022, with updates similar to the ones on the Astor.

Hyundai Kona Electric

Hyundai has quite a plan for the future, as far as EVs are concerned. And there’s no reason to think that India won’t be a part of that big push, as well. The Kona Electric, which was already launched in the Indian market, will return with a cost of changes and updates and will cost around Rs 25 lakh.

Volvo XC40 Recharge

Just like other major automobile manufacturers, Volvo, too, have plans of going all-electric in the foreseeable future. There’s already been a shift to petrol-powered cars, and now there could be one towards EVs. The XC40 Recharge is expected to arrive in the next couple of months and will be priced around Rs 50 - 60 lakh.

Mini Cooper SE

There are some cars that just had to make the leap to electric, given their iconic status in automotive history. The Mini Cooper SE, which by the way, is already sold out in India since BMW only allocated 50 units to India, is expected to launch in February or March 2022. It is expected to have a range of 200-odd kilometres, and decent power figures as well. Price? Around Rs 50 - 60 lakh.

BMW i4

Since the launch of the fascinating iX, BMW has taken their plans to go the electric way quite seriously. The next-in-line could be the i4, which is basically a 4 Series Gran Coupe, with an expected range of around 350 kilometres and an 83.9kWh battery pack. It will be available with rear-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive options and will cost around Rs 80 - 90 lakh. Expect to come to India in the second half of 2022.

Mercedes-Benz EQS

The EQC has already been launched in India, with a whopping price tag of Rs 1.07 crore (ex-showroom), and we expect the EQS to be no different. This, simply put, is the S-Class of the EV world for Mercedes-Benz. The EQS will come with a huge 107.1kWh battery pack, which means a range of to up to 770 kilometres!

ALSO READ: Delhi Government Deregisters Over 1 Lakh 10-Year-Old Diesel Vehicles

Ford Mustang Mach E

Although it’s sad to see Ford leave India, there is a silver lining of sorts. The company will only be importing CBUs to the country, which should mean that we should get American bad boys like the Mustang and its electric version - Mustang Mach E. Yes, it’s an SUV, but it’s still got the Mustang badge. It’s expected to arrive in late 2022, for a price of Rs 80 - 90 lakh and 500-kilometre range.

Also Watch:

Tesla Model 3

Last but not least, not by a long shot is the Tesla Model 3. Given that rumours have been flying around for almost a year now, with some Model 3 even seen testing in India, this year could be the first time we see the Tesla officially launch in the country. It’s expected to arrive somewhere around mid-2022, for a price of Rs 90 lakh.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.