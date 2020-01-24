Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Auto
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Auto
1-min read

Yet Another Indigo Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Mumbai, Third Incident This Month

On January 20, another Jaipur-bound IndiGo Airbus A320 flight from Pune made an emergency landing at Mumbai airport due to an engine glitch.

PTI

Updated:January 24, 2020, 10:18 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Yet Another Indigo Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Mumbai, Third Incident This Month
Image for Representation (AFP)

A Hyderabad-bound IndiGo flight returned to the city on Thursday morning when it made an emergency landing in less than an hour of departure from here as one of the A320 Neo engines stalled mid-air, a source said. The flight, however, landed safely, the source said.

An IndiGo spokesperson confirmed the mid-air incident and said the glitch-hit plane has been grounded for inspection.

"IndiGo flight 6E 5384 operating on Hyderabad-Mumbai route made an emergency landing at the Mumbai airport early Thursday morning after it was diverted back to the city after one of the aircraft's engine stopped functioning mid-air," the source said. The flight returned to the airport in less than an hour of its departure for Hyderabad, he said.

"An IndiGo flight 6E-5384 (A320) operating Mumbai-Hyderabad had an air turn back to Mumbai. During the flight, the pilot observed engine caution message and followed the laid-down standard operating procedures", the airline spokesperson said in a statement. The aircraft returned to Mumbai and is under inspection at the Mumbai airport,it said adding all passengers were accommodated on another flight to Hyderabad.

A couple of days ago, a Jaipur-bound IndiGo flight from Pune made an emergency landing after it was diverted to the city due to a glitch in one of the engines of the Airbus A320 plane.

IndiGo, in a statement, confirmed the diversion of its Jaipur flight to the city's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. It, however, did not divulge the number of persons onboard the aircraft. "An IndiGo flight 6E-6129 (A320) operating from Pune to Jaipur was diverted to Mumbai this morning. During the flight, the pilot observed an engine vibration message and followed the laid standard operating procedures," a spokesperson said in the statement.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram