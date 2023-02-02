Yezdi Adventure and Scrambler Gets New Colours, Price and Other Details Inside

Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles has introduced two new color schemes with the Yezdi Adventure and Scrambler in the Indian market. The brand had presented the Jawa 42 and Yezdi Roadster range with new paint schemes last week. Apart from the new colours, Yezdi Adventure and Yezdi Scrambler are same as the existing models.

Talking about new colours, Yezdi Adventure will now be available in ‘Whiteout’ paint scheme which has been inspired by the snowy terrain. On the other hand, the Yezdi Scrambler has been offered in ‘Bold Black’ colour option which takes inspiration from stealth.

Presenting the new colourways in the Yezdi lineup, Ashish Singh Joshi, CEO – of Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles, said, “The Adventure and Scrambler are icons of the free-spirited Yezdi character. Both purpose-built motorcycles are made for the adrenaline rush; be it long rides on the highway or short bursts around the trails. The new colourways act as an extension of their personalities and make them look even more stunning in the outdoors.”

The Yezdi Adventure is powered by a 334 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled petrol engine which generates top power of 30 bhp and peak torque of 29.84 Nm. The Scrambler is powered by the same motor, albeit with power output of 29 bhp and peak torque of 28.2 Nm. Both the engines are linked to a 6-speed gearbox with A&S clutch as standard.

As for features, the Yezdi duo gets dual channel ABS by Continental, three riding modes (Road, Rain, Off-Road), Handlebar-mounted USB charging point, Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation. Yezdi Adventure is priced at Rs 2.15 lakh while Yezdi Scrambler will be retailed at Rs 2.10 lakh (Both the prices are ex-showroom, Delhi).

