Yezdi Adventure Launched in India at Rs 2.10 Lakh, Here’s Everything You Need to Know

The iconic motorcycle brand Yezdi has made a return with the launch of three new motorcycles in India – the Yezdi Roadster, the Yezdi Scrambler and the one that we are going to talk about here – the Yezdi Adventure. As the name suggests, it is meant for ‘Adventure’ riding and hence follows an Adventure Tourer design. The Yezdi Adventure will come in three colour options – the Slick Silver which has been priced at Rs 2,09,900, the Mambo Black which has been priced at Rs 2,11,900 and the Ranger Camo which has been priced at Rs 2,18,900 (all price ex-showroom, Delhi).

The Yezdi Adventure is powered by a liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, single-cylinder 334cc engine which produces 30.2 PS of power at 8000 RPM and 29.9 Nm of torque at 6500 RPM. While this is the same engine that is powering all the three new Yezdi motorcycles, the engine has been tuned differently to serve the different purposes for which the motorcycles have been designed. In the case of the Yezdi Adventure, the engine is tuned for a torquey mid-range which will make it better suited for trail riding while also having a good top-end output making it good for the highways as well.

But the engine is where the similarities between the motorcycles end as the bikes have different chassis and suspension setups. The Yezdi Adventure features a different chassis, suspended on a mono-shock swing arm set-up at the rear and long-travel telescopic forks.

Keeping in mind the long rides it is built for, the Yezdi Adventure comes with a host of mounting points and hooks for carrying luggage, be it for strapping a backpack on the rear seat or mounting the optional hard panniers with their own mounting stays. The Adventure also has its own range of accessories that can be added on to the machine, to enable the rider to customize it as per their liking. There are options to add knuckle guards, jerry cans with mounting brackets, panniers, top box, fog lamps, crash guards, a headlamp grille – all available as additional accessories.

Braking is taken care of by disc brakes on both ends and dual-channel ABS by Continental, with three switchable riding modes – Road, Rain and Off-road.

As for the features, the Yezdi comes with USB charging capability and Bluetooth connectivity. Yezdi has also launched its own mobile app through which the system is also capable of displaying turn-by-turn navigation on the integrated TFT/LCD display. The display is also tilt-adjustable for better viewing angles while also featuring a trip navigator, a gear indicator, a side-stand indicator and a clock. The speedo also features a Distance to Empty and an Average Fuel Economy dial for better fuel management.

