Yezdi Adventure vs KTM 250 Adventure - A Detailed ADV Comparison

Nearly 26 years after closing operations in the Indian market, retro motorcycle brand- Yezdi has made a comeback. Mahindra and Mahindra, which previously relaunched another iconic motorcycle brand, Java, is behind Yezdi's re-entry. For now, the company has introduced three models in India - Scrambler, Roadster and Adventure. Among these, the Yezdi Adventure is an adventure model packed with powerful off-road and touring abilities. But can it match the existing competition? Today, we compare the Yezdi adventure with another popular ADV offering – KTM Adventure 250 and see if it can take it over.

Design and Features

Despite being in the same segment, there's a clear distinction between the design approach of Yezdi Adventure and the KTM Adventure 250. The Yezdi Adventure has a more neo-retro feel to its design and comes with a round headlamp, split seat setup, fuel tanks with a block design, rear luggage mount and a long upswept exhaust. The company has used wire-spoked wheels with 21-inch front and 17-inch rear tubed tyres. The tall handlebar and the centre set footpegs offer a fairly commanding riding position. The convenience feature offered on this machine includes an adjustable LCD instrument console, TFT screen for turn by turn navigation, ride report and Bluetooth connectivity option as standard.

The KTM Adventure 250, on the other hand, embodies a more modern approach to styling. The KTM offering gets a fixed headlamp cowl, knuckle guards, split seat setup, sportier-looking fuel tank with tank cowls and an upswept exhaust design giving it a sporty look. The handlebar is set fairly tall, and with higher seats and centre set footpegs, it offers an upright but sportier riding position. The bike uses alloy wheels set on 19-inch front and 17-inch tear tyres. The braking duties are performed by disc setup on both wheels equipped with ABS. While most convenience features are similar to Yezdi Adventure's, the Bluetooth connectivity option is missing on KTM Adventure 250.

Engine

The Yezdi Adventure is packed with a 334 cc, liquid-cooled engine tuned to deliver an output of 30.2 PS of max power and 29.9 Nm of peak torque. The unit is paired with a six-speed gearbox. In comparison, the KTM Adventure 250 has a smaller 248.77 cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder unit which is capable of producing 30 PS power and 24 Nm of peak torque.

Price

Yezdi has introduced the Adventure with a starting price tag of Rs 2.09 lakh and is available in four paint schemes, Slick Silver, Mambo Black and Ranger Camo. In comparison, the KTM Adventure 250 has a more expensive price tag of Rs 2.35 lakh. The KTM bike is available in only two colour options - Factory Racing Blue and Electronic Orange. The prices mentioned are ex-showroom Delhi.

