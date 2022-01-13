CHANGE LANGUAGE
Yezdi Launch LIVE Updates: Price, Features, Bookings and More Details
Yezdi Launch LIVE Updates: Price, Features, Bookings and More Details

The Yezdi Scrambler might possibly share the spotlight with the Adventure motorcycle, but as the previous promo solely features the Scrambler, we can anticipate the ADV to be revealed later.

News18.com | January 13, 2022, 12:09 IST
Yezdi Launch LIVE Updates: Price, Features, Bookings and More Details

Following the introduction of Jawa Bikes, Classic Legends is set to bring back the renowned Yezdi brand in the nation today. The manufacturer plans to release two new models: an adventure motorbike and a scrambler. Classic Legends has posted a new teaser film for Yezdi, confirming the release. This teaser depicts the new Yezdi Scrambler.

The Yezdi Scrambler might possibly share the spotlight with the Adventure motorcycle, but as the previous promo solely features the Scrambler, we can anticipate the ADV to be revealed later. We have seen a few spy images of the bike in the last few months, and they have exposed quite a few things. The bike has a tallboy posture with a beak-like head fender, long-travel suspension featuring fork gaiters at the front, and a carved tail fender.

Jan 13, 2022 12:09 (IST)

The Yezdi Scrambler has been launched at Rs 2.04 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Jan 13, 2022 12:08 (IST)

Yezdi has launched the Roadster at 1.98 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.

Jan 13, 2022 12:06 (IST)

The Adventure and Scrambler also gets three riding modes as standard which is Road, Off-Road and Rain mode.

Jan 13, 2022 12:05 (IST)

All three motorcycles get an LCD instrument panel. The Adventure additionally has Bluetooth connectivity and turn -by-turn navigation.

Jan 13, 2022 12:04 (IST)

Yezdi states that the platform for all three models has been purpose-built for its duties.

Jan 13, 2022 12:03 (IST)

The Roadster offers a dual cradle chassis prioritised for stability for long rides. 

Jan 13, 2022 12:01 (IST)

The Scrambler gets a 29.1 PS engine.

Jan 13, 2022 12:00 (IST)

The Yezdi Adventure gets a 30PS engine.

Jan 13, 2022 11:57 (IST)

The Yezdi Adventure will be the company's flagship touring offering.

Jan 13, 2022 11:56 (IST)

Yezdi is all set to unveil three offerings in India including a Scrambler, an ADV and a Bobber.

Jan 13, 2022 11:52 (IST)

Yezdi is all set to launch its first offering in India. Stay tuned to this space for live updates from the event..

Yezdi Launch LIVE Updates: Price, Features, Bookings and More Details
Yezdi launch today. (Image source: YouTube/Jawa Yezdi)

The most recent video shows a new Yezdi motorbike that is being ridden in a beachy area. While the video does not offer many specifics, we could see wire-spoke wheels and dual chrome exhausts. The bike will also rock a single ribbed patterned seat, a spherical headlight and mirrors, and a fuel tank.

