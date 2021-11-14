Yezdi Roadking Adventure Motorcycle Seen Undisguised Ahead of Upcoming India Launch

Apart from the Jawa brand, Classic Legends has big plans to launch another old-school retro brand, Yezdi. The Mahindra-backed motorcycle maker is expected to launch two new motorcycles – a scrambler and an adventure bike. Over the past few months, both of these bikes in camouflage have been spied undergoing road testing in India. However, the upcoming Yezdi ADV has now been spotted sans any camouflage. The spy shots reveal the Yezdi ADV with a white fuel tank with black and blue stripes and the Yezdi lettering on the side. The fuel tank gets a glossy steel cap and new wing-styled Yezdi logo along with the ‘Legendary Yezdi’ engraving at the top that adds a new level of uniqueness to the bike.

The white variant could be one of the few colour options of the upcoming two-wheeler, the spy shots further reveal that the engine and wheels carry a black metallic finish. The Yezdi ADV features dedicated racks at front and rear, while other key features include a round LED headlamp, LED turn signals and tail light, large windscreen, fork gaiters, crash guard for engine and radiator, split seats and upswept exhaust among others. A Team-BHP report mentions that the new motorcycle is likely to carry the Yezdi Roadking moniker and could be scheduled for a launch soon.

The Yezdi Roadking ADV will also have wire-spoke wheels fitted with dual-purpose tyres, and a digital instrument cluster which is packed in a shockproof casing, an essential feature for extreme off-roading. Additionally, bike enthusiasts can expect comfortable rides, as the bike has a wide, raised handlebar and centrally positioned footpegs.

The Yezdi ADV is likely to be powered with the same 334cc engine currently used with Jawa Perak. The single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC motor of the Perak produces 30.22 BHP and 32.74 Nm and it comes mated to a six-speed gearbox.

