Yezdi Roadster Range Gets Two New Colour Schemes

Yezdi Motorcycles has introduced two new colours for the Yezdi Roadster range in the Indian market. Having said that, the two new paint shades are Inferno Red and Glacial White which will be available with the Roadster at a sticker price of Rs 2.01 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Yezdi Roadster, in both the colour schemes, will flaunt a gloss finish on the fuel tank and a lustrous Obsidian Black theme running across the motorcycle. The company has christened the Yezdi duo in Inferno Red and Glacial White color scheme as “Fire & Ice”. Both the motorcycles were launched with five matte finished colours spread across dark and chrome themes.

Presenting the two new additions to the Roadster family, Ashish Singh Joshi, CEO – Classic Legends, said, “The Yezdi Roadster has been a phenomenal success for us in terms of attracting riders into our Kommuniti. It has been one of our most popular models since its launch and has already given countless adventures and experiences to its riders across the country, staying true to its true-blue Roadster character. The new Inferno Red and Glacial White colours infuse new energy into our Roadster range and will make it stand out even more, attracting more riders into its fold.”

Yezdi Motorcycles currently retails three models in the Indian market in the form of Yezdi Adventure, Scrambler & Roadster.

