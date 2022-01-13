Yezdi Scrambler Launched in India at Rs 2.05 Lakh, Here’s Everything You Need to Know

Yezdi motorcycles are ready to be on Indian roads once again as they have launched not one but three motorcycles – the Yezdi Roadster, the Yezdi Adventure and the one we are covering in detail here, the Yezdi Scrambler. As the name suggests, it follows the ‘Scrambler’ format of a motorcycle which means it is meant for both on- and off-road riding conditions. The Yezdi Scrambler has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 2,04,900 which is for the Fire Orange colour option. If you want the Yezdi Scrambler in the Yelling Yellow or the Outlaw Olive colour option, it will cost you Rs 2,06,900. It is also available in dual-tone colour options Rebel Red, Mean Green, Midnight Blue which cost Rs 2,10,900 (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi).

The Yezdi Scrambler is powered by a liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, single-cylinder 334cc engine which produces 29.1 PS of power at 8000 RPM and 28.2 Nm of torque at 6750 RPM. While this is the same engine that is powering all the three new Yezdi motorcycles, the engine has been tuned differently to serve the different purposes for which the motorcycles have been designed. In the case of the Yezdi Scrambler, the engine is tuned for a flat torque curve which means you have enough grunt coming from the engine across the RPM range.

But the engine is where the similarities between the motorcycles end as the bikes have different chassis and suspension setups. As per Yezdi, the Yezdi Scrambler is tuned for mischief. It comes with telescopic forks at the front and gas-charged twin shocks at the rear. With a short wheelbase of 1403mm, the motorcycle is claimed to be packaged for fun riding and sliding through the scrambling trails. Yezdi also says that the frame enables quick manoeuvres and gives confident handling across terrains.

Braking too is top of the line with disc brakes on both ends and dual-channel ABS by Continental, with three switchable modes – Road, Rain and Off-road for more flexible performance. The headlamp, tail lamps and blinkers are all LED while the digital speedometer has several features that make it a much more equipped and relevant riding experience.

As for the design, the Yezdi Scrambler has a typical scrambler fly line - simple seat with a classic round tank, tucked in Headlamp along with an offset speedo pod, an upright handlebar position, twin exhausts, on/off-road tyres and a front fender beak that give it a distinct character.

