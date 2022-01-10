Yezdi Scrambler Teashed Ahead of Official India Launch on January 13: Watch Video

Following the introduction of Jawa Bikes, Classic Legends is poised to bring back the renowned Yezdi brand in the nation on January 13, 2022. The manufacturer plans to release two new models: an adventure motorbike and a scrambler. Classic Legends has posted a new teaser film for Yezdi, confirming the release. This teaser depicts the new Yezdi Scrambler, which will be revealed to the public on January 13.

The Yezdi Scrambler might possibly share the spotlight with the Adventure motorcycle, but as the promo solely features the Scrambler, we can anticipate the ADV to be revealed later. We have seen a few spy images of the bike in the last few months, and they have exposed quite a few things. The bike has a tallboy posture with a beak-like head fender, long-travel suspension featuring fork gaiters at the front, and a carved tail fender.

The most recent video shows a new Yezdi motorbike that is being ridden in a beachy area. While the video does not offer many specifics, we could see wire-spoke wheels and dual chrome exhausts. The bike will also rock a single ribbed patterned seat, a spherical headlight and mirrors, and a fuel tank.

The video also includes various references to classic Yezdi motorcycles, as well as the tagline "Don't let daddy down". The date 13-01-22 is clearly shown at the conclusion of the teaser, indicating when the motorbike will be unveiled.

All future Yezdi bikes will be built on the same platform, which is likely to be adapted from the Jawa Perak. It will even be driven by the very same 334cc single-cylinder engine.

It generates 30bhp and 32.74Nm in Jawa Perak. It will be interesting to watch if these statistics alter in the future Yezdi ADV.

This new development has surely piqued the interest of motorcycle aficionados, and only time will tell whether it will let daddy down or not.

