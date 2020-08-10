Your Latest Quarantine Guide if You're Arriving at Delhi Airport in International Flights: FAQ

As the government starts the air bubble bilateral agreement with multiple countries including the US, France among others and with the Mission Vande Bharat reaching its fifth, a lot of people have resumed air travel, while many are planning to do so in the coming days. However, there's still a lot of confusion on the quarantine details, especially when you arrive or depart from the IGI International Airport, Delhi, India's biggest and busiest airport. We have tried to simplify the quarantine norms for you, in case you are planning your travel in the coming few weeks.

IMPORTANT- For the people who are flying back to Delhi and are intending to stay! For more info visit https://t.co/ch9P0R4bMp. #Flysafe pic.twitter.com/mSpDXjFTzC — Delhi Airport (@DelhiAirport) July 6, 2020

Here's a FAQ on what will happens to you when you arrive at Delhi Airport in International Flights and also Domestic Flights, with all the quarantine details-

On Arriving Via Vande Bharat Flight With No Further Air Connection

If you're arriving in India on a VBM flight from any of the country and landing at Delhi airport and want to exit the airport, here's the quarantine norms laid by the state government

Institutional Quarantine - 7 Days

Home Quarantine - 7 Days

On Arriving Via Vande Bharat Flight With Further Domestic Flight

If you have a connecting flight to other Indian states from the Delhi airport, and if you are not leaving the airport, the quarantine norms of Destination state will be applied.

Institutional Quarantine - NIL

Home Quarantine - Nil

On Arriving Via International Flight With No Further Air Connection

If you're arriving in India on a international flight which is not part of Mission Vande Bharat from any of the country and landing at Delhi airport and want to exit the airport, here's the quarantine norms laid by the state government

Institutional Quarantine - 7 Days

Home Quarantine - 7 Days

On Arriving Via International Flight With Further Domestic Flight

If you're arriving in India on international flight which is not part of VBM and landing at Delhi airport with a further connection, here's the quarantine norms laid by the state government. It is advised to read the State government's latest protocol before booking any connecting flight.

Institutional Quarantine - 7 Days

Home Quarantine - NIL

On Arriving Via Vande Bharat Flight With Further Road Travel Outside Delhi

If you're arriving via Vande Bharat flight and want to travel further via road to your respective states, you are essentially leaving the airport and the state quarantine protocols will apply.

Institutional Quarantine - 7 Days

Home Quarantine - 7 Days

On Arriving Via Domestic Flight With No Further Domestic Air Connection

If you are entering Delhi via domestic flight from any other state and want to leave airport, here's the state protocol

Institutional Quarantine - NIL

Home Quarantine - 7 days

On Arriving Via Domestic Flight With Further Air Connection

Since you're not leaving airport, no quarantine is applicable in Delhi. However, destination protocols will be applicable.

On Arriving Via Domestic Flight With International Flight

If you're taking a flight out of country via VBM or any other international flight but are not leaving airport after arriving om your domestic flight, no quarantine will be applicable. Only destination protocols applicable.

On Arriving Via Domestic Flight With Further Road Travel Outside Delhi

If you're entering Delhi state and leaving airport to travel to your respective state, here's what state protocol says

Institutional Quarantine - NIL

Home Quarantine - 7 days

NOTE: If you are arriving in Delhi and live in Delhi-NCR, state government will let to travel to your destination like Gurgaon, Noida and you will have to follow the respective state government protocols.

For further information and latest updates, you can visit the Delhi Airport website and check the information.