Your One Stop to All The Excitement as Mercedes Benz Unveiled its Stunning Range of Cars at Pavilion Number 15 at the Auto Expo 2018

If you’ve missed out on the action at the Mercedes-Benz Pavilion number 15, we’ve got the perfect solution for you. The ‘Pinnacle of Luxury,’ as we’d like to call it, Mercedes-Benz and its stunning range of cars displayed at the Auto Expo 2018 was all a pleasure to the eye. With over 13 fascinating cars, this was the largest luxury car display ever, making it a huge crowd puller, not forgetting, they were head-turners to the visitors who waited to admire the cars for a second or third time.Some of the key highlights which cannot be missed-out are: the launch of the Mercedes-Maybach S 650 and the unveiling of the E-Class All-Terrain, which marks the moving of electric cars into the fast lane. The Mercedes-Maybach S 650 is not only a stunner but also guarantees an exceptional experience for its passengers. It flaunts the introduction of EU6 Technology with a new V12 M 279 engine and a radar-based driving assistance system. Some of the other showcases are the Mercedes E-Class E 350 d, the AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe, and the AMG GT R. The display of the very popular Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 team car got the attention of several motor racing enthusiasts. People who visited Pavilion 15, had nothing but positive views about the sheer luxury and aura these cars emitted. To get an overview of Mercedes-Benz at the Auto Expo 2018, watch the video below.