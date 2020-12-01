Your Vehicle RC Could be Seized from Next Year for Not Having Valid PUC Certificate

As the rules and regulations for transport vehicles get more stringent, a new rule for not having a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate have also been made stricter. Many people not taking their vehicle’s documents and running seriously, as they don’t renew their PUC certificate or renew insurance on time. A new notification will now help the government to address this issue and make things difficult from January 2021.

According to a Hindustan Times report, the Centre will put in place a system where not having a valid PUC certificate might lead to the seizure of the vehicle’s Registration Certificate (RC). The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has floated a draft notification on November 27 and has asked suggestions from other stakeholders before it goes ahead with the PUC system online. The process may take two months before becoming fully functional, the report added.

If the new notification comes into effect from January 2021, it will become mandatory to renew any vehicles PUC certificate within a specific period of time. The owner of the vehicle will be given a period of seven days to renew the PUC certificate, failing which the Registration Certificate of their vehicle will be seized.

In the new system, the information regarding the vehicle owner will be updated to Motor Vehicle database servers and it will be very hard for people to continue using their vehicles without a valid PUC certificate. The vehicle’s owner would have to provide their mobile numbers on which they will receive a one-time password (OTP). The personnel at the PUC centre will also be able to generate a form only after the user provides an OTP. The new system and procedure is being done to reduce the chances of foul play.

Also, the vehicle’s owner/users can be asked to get their vehicles tested again if they are found to be emitting extra fumes. Such vehicle users will be given a time of seven days to get their vehicles rectified. The same rule will apply to commercial vehicles too.

The new strict rules for vehicle emissions are meant to ensure compliance from all vehicle owners. Vehicular pollution is not the only cause of poor air quality, however, the rule is to drive the point to ensure the vehicles meets emission norms.