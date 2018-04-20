Youth Dies While Undertaking 'Saddle-Sore' 1600 Km Two-Wheeler Ride Challenge

A 21-year-old engineering student from Kerala has been killed in a road accident in Karnataka while taking part in a two-wheeler ride challenge, police said. Mithun, a final year student of a local college at Pambady in this district, was riding his bike when he met with the accident near Chitradurga on the Bengaluru-Pune National Highway at 4 am yesterday, police said. He was killed on the spot after his two-wheeler rammed into a lorry going ahead of him when its driver applied sudden brake, police in Karnataka said.Kerala police, quoting information provided by Mithun's family, said he had a craze for speed bike riding and was participating in the Saddle Sore challenge that required riders to cover around 1,500 km in 22 hours. The challenge is conducted by a US-based organisation.Mithun had embarked on the journey on Tuesday evening telling his mother that he was going to neighbouring Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu, police said. Police found a sketch of the route map of his planned trip -- Palakkad-Bengaluru-Pune -- from his home in nearby Ottapalam and some jottings on the risks involved, equipment needed for emergency and eatables such as chocolates to be carried.A case of rash and negligent driving has been registered against the lorry driver, police said.