Youth in Metro and Urban Areas is Shifting to Electric Bicycles from Two-Wheelers: Interview

While cycling has been a major form of transportation in the rural India, urban India is slowly giving its own space to cycling, but not as a form of transportation, but in the form of a lifestyle and health benefit. Parallelly, electric vehicles are slowly establishing their market in the country. As an innovation to entice more customers in the urban markets, cycle makers are offering e-cycles as an alternative to regular cycles. We got in touch with Rahil Rupawala, Founder and Director of Lightspeed Mobility, an Ahmedabad based e-cycle maker known for making India's first Bamboo framed electric cycle:

[q]Tell us about Lightspeed Mobility[/q]

[ans]Lightspeed Mobility Pvt. Ltd builds electric mobility solutions and is based in Ahmedabad, India. It currently builds e-bikes that at once can be pedalled or be battery powered, making for a fun experience in urban environments. Its e-bikes are the ideal lifestyle statement for fitness enthusiasts and those looking for alternative personal mobility devices. They make for the perfect partners in your leisure time.[/ans]

[q]What products are you offering to the Indian buyers?[/q]

[ans]We have a range of 5 electric bicycle:

GLYD is for urban commute

WHIZZ is a step through electric bicycle for women and senior citizens

DRYFT is an electric mountain bicycle for the adventure junkie

RUSH is a high performance electric bicycle with alloy wheels

FURY 518 is a fat tyre bicycle for leisure and fun activities

We also have a made to order Bamboo Electric Bicycle called Bamboochi.[/ans]

[q]How are Lightspeed cycles different from competitors?[/q]

[q]We have the largest range of electric bicycles among all the companies at present. Our bicycles are designed for particular use cases. All our models have aluminium alloy frames. We offer a battery range upto 100 Kms on a single charge on all our bicycles. We use lithium ion batteries, these batteries pack our removable and portable. They can be charged through a 3 pin home socket and it usually take 3 hours to charge these batteries.

We also do doorstep delivery to over 20,000 pin codes across India in a specially designed box in a ready to ride condition. We have doorstep service tie up across major Indian cities.[/q]

[q]How’s the sales going and has pandemic dented the sales?[/q]

[ans]The sales have shot drastically after the lockdown, the pandemic has accelerated the sales and we are still playing catch up on the order placed by the customer. We expected the increase in demand to be temporary but it has shown no signs of slowing, 2021 we expect the momentum to continue and are preparing ourselves for the 100% growth for the coming year.[/ans]

[q]How do you see the future of Indian e-cycling industry?[/q]

[ans]It has seen tremendous growth over the last few years and the speed with which adaptation is happening at present is unbelievable. We see a lot of young people shifting to electric bicycles from existing two wheelers in metro and semi-urban areas. Electric bicycles seem to be an excellent choice for urban commuting and this use case will be a driving force in the coming years.[/ans]