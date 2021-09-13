Youtuber Fined Rs 10,500 by Kerala RTO for Performing Stunts on Mahindra Thar SUV

In the thrill of getting extra likes and views on the internet, users often take the route of sensationalism and don'thesitate from trying dangerous acts to grab eyeballs. One such incident was reported from Kerala's Malampuzha where a few vloggers experimented some car stunts on the New Mahindra Thar. The stunts ended on an abrupt end as the vloggers are now facing the heat of legal actions.

The incident, which reportedly happened at a dam site in Malampuzha in April 2021, features some vloggers trying to flaunt their stunting skills. However, in what appears to be a deliberate action by the man driving Mahindra Thar, he overturned the SUV while taking turns. Other vloggers present at the venue recorded this on their camera while hanging dangerously from the vehicles. The footage of the incident was later circulated on social media, where it came to the notice of law enforcement agencies.

The initial report of the investigation of the incident suggests that the vlogger who overturned the Thar was driving the vehicle at a very high speed and the dam site at which the video was recorded belonged to a restricted area list. Multiple law enforcement agencies like Kerala Police, Kerala RTO and the Water Resource department are looking into the case. Meanwhile, RTO has already identified and fined the vlogger Rs 10,500 for dangerous driving and modifying the vehicle without permission, reported Cartoq.

The Kerala RTO has also launched a detailed investigation after getting a complaint from the Water Resource Department. However, this is not the first such incident to have come to the notice. This trend of performing stunts on open roads and places has gained a lot of popularity recently and the internet is flooded with such videos.

In a similar instance, Kerala RTO suspended the licence of a biker after watching a video of his rash driving on Instagram. The video which was posted on the Instagram account The Green Punk46 featured a group of bikers moving through a street in Kerala. While other bikers were following lane rules, one among them was seen performing risky maneuvers.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here