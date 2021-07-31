Yulu Announces Dex Electric Two-Wheeler for Short-Distance Goods Delivery

Yulu, the country’s largest e-mobility service provider, has announced the launch of Yulu Dex which is a custom-designed electric 2-wheeler for short mile applications such as the delivery of food, grocery, and medicine. As per Yulu, they have partnered with leading food and goods delivery providers to deploy up to 10,000 Yulu Dex units in Bangalore, Mumbai, and Delhi in the first phase, by December 2021. Yulu Dex, as per the company’s claims, provides an affordable delivery option that addresses the challenges faced by economy workers like rising fuel prices, inability to buy their personal vehicles, and lack of a driving license. Yulu says that they will use its extensive network of Yulu Zones and charging stations (Yulu Max) to provide service with zero downtime, increasing the earning potential of economy workers.

Yulu Dex has specifically designed to reduce the fatigue of the workers with a smooth riding experience and a goods carrier. Yulu Dex is expected to reduce the operating costs of delivery executives by almost 35-40%, claims Yulu. For delivery services companies Yulu provides a scalable delivery option that not only contributes to their bottom line but also helps them meet their ESG goals. Given that Yulu Dex does not require a driving license, the company claims that 85% of unavailable gig economy workers are now available, thus alleviating the acute shortage of delivery executives, the key challenge faced by delivery services companies.

Yulu Dex specifications:

-Range: 60 km (claimed)

¬-Battery: Lithium-Ion

-Max Speed: 25 km/h (claimed)

-Luggage carrying capacity - 12 KG

Also Watch:

Amit Gupta, Co-Founder, Yulu Bike, shared “In addition to our leadership position in people-mobility, we are excited to expand our services to “short mile delivery” of goods as well. With the boom in the online-to-offline economy, the number of gig workers in India has increased, but the majority of them don’t have Driving-License nor can they afford their own vehicles. Yulu Dex, a high-quality purpose-built electric vehicle will empower these gig economy workers by providing an affordable and safe electric vehicle.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here