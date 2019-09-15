Zeus Custom's Modifed Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Defines Retro Grace

Since its introduction in the market, we have learned a few things about the Royal Enfield 650 Twins. Capable engine, eye-catching design and a pleasing ride. But it’s really how far a mind can go to explore its aftermarket flexibility that has impressed us. One such iteration that made us stop and stare is the Royal Enfield Interceptor 65o wearing a new gown hand-knitted by Zeus customs.

So where it did all begin? The bike you see above took its final shape under immense pressure after the custom house had to build it ground-up in just 45 days. Half of the garage was allotted for regular customer works while the other half was covered, the Prime Project was commissioned.

The customised Royal Enfield Interceptor 650. (Image source: Zeus Customs)

The first task was to choose between the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650. Zeus chose the former. Coming on to the changes, Zeus changed the tank which has been graced with a more classy design supplemented with the golden accents extending till the rear fender.

The exhaust is new and the footpegs have been pushed to the back. Mechanically, Zeus has tweaked the air filter which means that the engine now produces a bit north of 47bhp and 52 Nm of torque. The bike also ships with the same 6-speed transmission. The headlight is reduced in size from the original to just 5.5 inches. The wheels now sport matte black spokes and flat-track tyres.

The turn indicators have been replaced with a unit with more illumination. However, what actually grabbed our eye is the instrument cluster that carries an old charm with its compass-like layout.

