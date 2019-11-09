ZF Becomes New Partner of the Mobility as a Service Alliance

ZF is the first major automotive supplier to participate in the Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Alliance. The objective of this special interest group that spans Europe is to bring about a paradigm shift in urban mobility, promote networked mobility concepts, and create uniform standards for technologies and legislation.

Traffic jams, lack of parking, air pollution – better mobility concepts are needed to avert the threat of complete gridlock in many city centres. There is great potential for new providers in the mobility-as-a-service (MaaS) segment, which focuses on linking public transport and services such as taxis and ride-sharing and bike-sharing providers to form a seamless network. The backbone for this is formed by autonomous and zero-emission cargo and people movers as well as robo-taxis that are to take passengers to their desired destination on-demand in the future. In order to accelerate the development and dissemination of such systems even further, ZF is now the first major automotive supplier to join the MaaS Alliance, a special interest group working to facilitate mobility-as-a-service concepts throughout Europe.

All-round package for autonomous shuttles of the future

As the industry’s only systems supplier, ZF offers all the components needed for autonomous people movers from a single source. In addition to sensors, mainframe computers, software and functions, actuators (e.g. steering systems and brakes), and electric drives, the Group’s comprehensive technology portfolio also includes safety products.

At the same time, ZF is continuously developing its integrated systems for networked and automated applications. As recently as spring of this year, the Group further strengthened its position in the growth markets for MaaS solutions by acquiring a majority stake in Dutch mobility provider 2getthere. For more than 20 years, 2getthere has been offering autonomous shuttles for a variety of applications, with the application spectrum of the fully automated electric transport systems ranging from airports, industrial parks, and theme parks to urban transport infrastructures.

Hand in hand for holistic solutions

Together with the partners of the MaaS Alliance, ZF wants to better identify and find sustainable solutions for the challenges posed by the new mobility concepts. “By joining the alliance, we are establishing important contacts both with other mobility service providers and with the public sector, making it possible to bring together our different perspectives and expertise and pull together in the same direction,” says Klaus Kimmelmann, Head of Corporate Strategy at ZF.

