ZF Develops Dual Lens Camera for Commercial Vehicles, to be Launched in 2020

The new Dual-cam two lens camera developed by ZF has been specifically designed for the commercial truck market and will to be used in concert with other ZF ADAS technologies. The new camera will join the company's S-Cam4 family of automotive grade cameras and is designed to help meet varying global regulatory requirements and delivers advanced functions such as Traffic Sign Recognition, Lane Keeping Assist and Centering an object and pedestrian detection to enable Automatic Emergency Braking.

“To help ensure these technologies work effectively on commercial trucks a second lens is necessary for some of these advanced functions,” said Dan Williams, head of ADAS and autonomy for ZF Commercial truck applications. “For example, for pedestrian AEB in some instances, a standard mono-camera with a 52-degree field can limit the ability to detect pedestrians or other vulnerable road users with enough time to actuate the brakes and help avoid or mitigate accidents for larger trucks in complex environments.”

The camera also has a second lens that enables redundancy for Level2+ functions - if one lens becomes blinded or non-functional the second lens helps ensure the camera can still operate due to multiple optical paths. When combined with the company’s ADAS technologies such as forward-looking and corner radar, automated functions such as lane change assist, and traffic jam assist is enabled, these functions can form the basis for technologies such as truck platooning to make long haul trucking safer and more efficient.

ZF will also launch an advanced ADAS system for a major Japanese manufacturer in 2020 which will include ZF’s first application for its Image Processing Module where camera images will be processed in a separate unit from the camera housing.