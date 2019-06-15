Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

ZF Develops Dual Lens Camera for Commercial Vehicles, to be Launched in 2020

The camera also has a second lens that enables redundancy for Level2+ functions - if one lens becomes blinded or non-functional the second lens helps ensure the camera can still operate due to multiple optical paths.

News18.com

Updated:June 15, 2019, 11:58 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
ZF Develops Dual Lens Camera for Commercial Vehicles, to be Launched in 2020
ZF's dual lens camera. (Image source: ZF)
Loading...

The new Dual-cam two lens camera developed by ZF has been specifically designed for the commercial truck market and will to be used in concert with other ZF ADAS technologies. The new camera will join the company's S-Cam4 family of automotive grade cameras and is designed to help meet varying global regulatory requirements and delivers advanced functions such as Traffic Sign Recognition, Lane Keeping Assist and Centering an object and pedestrian detection to enable Automatic Emergency Braking.

“To help ensure these technologies work effectively on commercial trucks a second lens is necessary for some of these advanced functions,” said Dan Williams, head of ADAS and autonomy for ZF Commercial truck applications. “For example, for pedestrian AEB in some instances, a standard mono-camera with a 52-degree field can limit the ability to detect pedestrians or other vulnerable road users with enough time to actuate the brakes and help avoid or mitigate accidents for larger trucks in complex environments.”

The camera also has a second lens that enables redundancy for Level2+ functions - if one lens becomes blinded or non-functional the second lens helps ensure the camera can still operate due to multiple optical paths. When combined with the company’s ADAS technologies such as forward-looking and corner radar, automated functions such as lane change assist, and traffic jam assist is enabled, these functions can form the basis for technologies such as truck platooning to make long haul trucking safer and more efficient.

ZF will also launch an advanced ADAS system for a major Japanese manufacturer in 2020 which will include ZF’s first application for its Image Processing Module where camera images will be processed in a separate unit from the camera housing.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram