ZF Launches Child Road Safety Campaign in India

ZF has announced the launch of a child road safety campaign in India. The campaign uses a ‘safety bunny’ to educate children between 5-10 years about the basics of road safety. The initiative will initially address more than 10,000 students across Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad and Coimbatore.Suresh KV, president for ZF in India said, “In India, there are more than 150,000 fatalities per year, accounting for 11 percent of all road deaths worldwide. Around 43 children die in road accidents in India every day, and an alarming 75 percent of passenger vehicle users (driver, co-driver and rear) in India do not wear seatbelts leading to an additional 15 deaths every day."ZF believes that road safety is their priority and they see a responsibility to educate society on how to be safe road users. They say the goal of the ‘Safety Bunny’ campaign is to educate drivers of tomorrow and help them to understand the principles of road safety from a young age.With this campaign, ZF employees will be conducting educational sessions highlighting key aspects of road safety such as the importance of wearing seatbelts, how to cross the road safely, correct in vehicle behaviour & importance of following traffic rules. All these learnings will be delivered through quizzes, fun games and roleplay to keep children more engaged while learning.