English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
ZF Launches Child Road Safety Campaign in India
The initiative will initially address more than 10,000 students across Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad and Coimbatore.
Children with the safety bunny mascot. (Image: ZF)
Loading...
ZF has announced the launch of a child road safety campaign in India. The campaign uses a ‘safety bunny’ to educate children between 5-10 years about the basics of road safety. The initiative will initially address more than 10,000 students across Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad and Coimbatore.
Suresh KV, president for ZF in India said, “In India, there are more than 150,000 fatalities per year, accounting for 11 percent of all road deaths worldwide. Around 43 children die in road accidents in India every day, and an alarming 75 percent of passenger vehicle users (driver, co-driver and rear) in India do not wear seatbelts leading to an additional 15 deaths every day."
ZF believes that road safety is their priority and they see a responsibility to educate society on how to be safe road users. They say the goal of the ‘Safety Bunny’ campaign is to educate drivers of tomorrow and help them to understand the principles of road safety from a young age.
With this campaign, ZF employees will be conducting educational sessions highlighting key aspects of road safety such as the importance of wearing seatbelts, how to cross the road safely, correct in vehicle behaviour & importance of following traffic rules. All these learnings will be delivered through quizzes, fun games and roleplay to keep children more engaged while learning.
Also Watch
Suresh KV, president for ZF in India said, “In India, there are more than 150,000 fatalities per year, accounting for 11 percent of all road deaths worldwide. Around 43 children die in road accidents in India every day, and an alarming 75 percent of passenger vehicle users (driver, co-driver and rear) in India do not wear seatbelts leading to an additional 15 deaths every day."
ZF believes that road safety is their priority and they see a responsibility to educate society on how to be safe road users. They say the goal of the ‘Safety Bunny’ campaign is to educate drivers of tomorrow and help them to understand the principles of road safety from a young age.
With this campaign, ZF employees will be conducting educational sessions highlighting key aspects of road safety such as the importance of wearing seatbelts, how to cross the road safely, correct in vehicle behaviour & importance of following traffic rules. All these learnings will be delivered through quizzes, fun games and roleplay to keep children more engaged while learning.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
-
Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
-
Friday 10 August , 2018
HP Omen 15 Review
-
Wednesday 08 August , 2018
After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
-
Friday 03 August , 2018
Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6
Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
Friday 10 August , 2018 HP Omen 15 Review
Wednesday 08 August , 2018 After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
Friday 03 August , 2018 Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Kizie Aur Manny Shoot Stalled After Sushant's 'Over-friendliness' Made Newbie Sanjana 'Uncomfortable'?
- Team India Garners Praise After Dominant Victory at Trent Bridge
- This Raksha Bandhan, Gujarat Shop is Selling Actual Gold Sweets for Rs 9000
- Nokia 6.1 Plus With Display Notch, Dual Cameras Launched in India For Rs 15,999
- Teens Spending More Time on Social Media, Less Time Reading Finds
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...