ZF Reveals World's Most Powerful ProAI Supercomputer for Advanced Mobility Solutions

ZF has unveiled the ZF ProAI supercomputer Under the motto “Next Generation Mobility. Now.”, ahead of official launch at the IAA 2021. The ZF ProAI is the most flexible, scalable and powerful supercomputer in the automotive industry and is AI-capable and suitable for all levels of automated driving from level 2 to 5. It offers customized computing power for virtually any vehicle platform and every level of automation.

With a 66 percent increase in computing power, the new ZF ProAI consumes up to 70 percent less power. The AI capabilities of the ZF ProAI are optimized for deep learning and are an important basis for further advanced safety functions. The computer provides GPU-driven 360° fusion of all available sensor data, including ambient measurement data from cameras, radars, LiDARs and audio patterns.

“Our strategic goal is to provide technology for ‘Next Generation Mobility’,” explains Torsten Gollewski, Executive Vice President Autonomous Mobility Systems at ZF. “We already have all the necessary technologies for future vehicle and mobility concepts.” This includes high-performance computers, software, vehicle sensors and actuators, and vehicle connectivity for mobility services.

In addition, the new generation is even more compact and thus requires less installation space. Even taking into account the available cooling options – passive cooling, air cooling and liquid cooling depending on the desired performance – most ZF ProAI models come in the same standard size of 24x14x5 cm.

In line with automotive industry requirements, the interior is designed for maximum resilience and reliability even under extreme conditions and offers the latest security mechanisms against cyber threats.

With its modular design, the supercomputer can be equipped with different “System-on-Chip” (SoC) variants, i.e. with processors from different manufacturers, depending on customer requirements. It can also be operated with software from ZF or third-party suppliers. Standardized connectors and the possibility to connect several ZF ProAI units with each other make it flexible for use and installation in any type of vehicle.

ZF’s high-performance computer offers flexible computing power from 20 to 1000 teraOPS. That is up to 1000 trillion – or one quadrillion – computing operations per second. Together with the variety of cooling options available, automotive manufacturers can find a custom-fit solution for all their vehicle platforms, software applications, and E/E architectures – via a single ECU type. This increases efficiency and lowers overall costs.

