Zoomcar Introduces Car Subscription Model in Coimbatore

Zoomcar, India's largest self-drive shared mobility platform, introduced car subscription model in the city with full-fledged operations. ZAP Subscribe is the flagship fractional sharing programme of Zoomcar where one can subscribe a car for 6, 12 or 24 months and technically have the flexibility of having a new car whenever they want, a Zoomcar release said. Coimbatore is one of the largest markets for Zoomcar today in the state as the subscriber base has doubled since the launch of ZAP Subscribe, the company said adding the number of registered users in the city is 1,000+ with almost 50+ pre-books.A majority of the subscriber base comes from working-class professionals and small and medium scale business people, while the largest OEM partners for subscription model cars are Maruti, Hyundai, Ford, Mahindra and Tata. ZAP Subscribe is a revolutionary way to get a personal car, without the hassles of down payment, service, and insurance and the subscription model will help introduce additional flexibility and convenience for renters to have easy access to cars in their neighbourhood.It has been successful in over 35 cities including Coimbatore, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Bengaluru with more than 1,000 subscribers making more than 25 percent of the Zoomcar's fleet via subscribed cars. "With ZAP Subscribe, Zoomcar is introducing the first-of-its-kind car subscription models in India. In the last several years, India has witnessed a remarkable mindset shift; and now access is more valued over ownership," Zoomcar CEO and co-founder, Greg Moran said in the release.Customers need to pay a monthly subscription fee for using the services and need to register themselves, select the vehicle of their choice and reserve it by paying a refundable security deposit of Rs 2,100 only. Once the car is secured, a one-month payment needs to be done in advance. The car is then delivered within 48 hours of successful payment. Subscribers can list the car on ZAP when the car is idle, by sharing the car with other customers one can save on the monthly subscription fees, it said.