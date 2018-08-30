English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Zoomcar Introduces Car Subscription Model in Coimbatore
ZAP Subscribe is the flagship fractional sharing programme of Zoomcar where one can subscribe a car for 6, 12 or 24 months and technically have the flexibility of having a new car whenever they want.
(Image: YouTube screengrab)
Loading...
Zoomcar, India's largest self-drive shared mobility platform, introduced car subscription model in the city with full-fledged operations. ZAP Subscribe is the flagship fractional sharing programme of Zoomcar where one can subscribe a car for 6, 12 or 24 months and technically have the flexibility of having a new car whenever they want, a Zoomcar release said. Coimbatore is one of the largest markets for Zoomcar today in the state as the subscriber base has doubled since the launch of ZAP Subscribe, the company said adding the number of registered users in the city is 1,000+ with almost 50+ pre-books.
A majority of the subscriber base comes from working-class professionals and small and medium scale business people, while the largest OEM partners for subscription model cars are Maruti, Hyundai, Ford, Mahindra and Tata. ZAP Subscribe is a revolutionary way to get a personal car, without the hassles of down payment, service, and insurance and the subscription model will help introduce additional flexibility and convenience for renters to have easy access to cars in their neighbourhood.
It has been successful in over 35 cities including Coimbatore, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Bengaluru with more than 1,000 subscribers making more than 25 percent of the Zoomcar's fleet via subscribed cars. "With ZAP Subscribe, Zoomcar is introducing the first-of-its-kind car subscription models in India. In the last several years, India has witnessed a remarkable mindset shift; and now access is more valued over ownership," Zoomcar CEO and co-founder, Greg Moran said in the release.
Customers need to pay a monthly subscription fee for using the services and need to register themselves, select the vehicle of their choice and reserve it by paying a refundable security deposit of Rs 2,100 only. Once the car is secured, a one-month payment needs to be done in advance. The car is then delivered within 48 hours of successful payment. Subscribers can list the car on ZAP when the car is idle, by sharing the car with other customers one can save on the monthly subscription fees, it said.
A majority of the subscriber base comes from working-class professionals and small and medium scale business people, while the largest OEM partners for subscription model cars are Maruti, Hyundai, Ford, Mahindra and Tata. ZAP Subscribe is a revolutionary way to get a personal car, without the hassles of down payment, service, and insurance and the subscription model will help introduce additional flexibility and convenience for renters to have easy access to cars in their neighbourhood.
It has been successful in over 35 cities including Coimbatore, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Bengaluru with more than 1,000 subscribers making more than 25 percent of the Zoomcar's fleet via subscribed cars. "With ZAP Subscribe, Zoomcar is introducing the first-of-its-kind car subscription models in India. In the last several years, India has witnessed a remarkable mindset shift; and now access is more valued over ownership," Zoomcar CEO and co-founder, Greg Moran said in the release.
Customers need to pay a monthly subscription fee for using the services and need to register themselves, select the vehicle of their choice and reserve it by paying a refundable security deposit of Rs 2,100 only. Once the car is secured, a one-month payment needs to be done in advance. The car is then delivered within 48 hours of successful payment. Subscribers can list the car on ZAP when the car is idle, by sharing the car with other customers one can save on the monthly subscription fees, it said.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Review: Very New, Somewhat Familiar And Still Very Brilliant
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
-
Friday 10 August , 2018
HP Omen 15 Review
-
Wednesday 08 August , 2018
After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
-
Friday 03 August , 2018
Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Review: Very New, Somewhat Familiar And Still Very Brilliant
Monday 13 August , 2018 Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
Friday 10 August , 2018 HP Omen 15 Review
Wednesday 08 August , 2018 After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
Friday 03 August , 2018 Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 35 Review: Withstood The Test of Time, and Running Towards Perfection
- Updated Google 'Wear' OS Coming With Easy Swipe Feature
- Apple A12 Chip With 7nm Architecture Expected to be More Power Efficient
- Australian Great Tim Cahill Set to Join Jamshedpur FC for ISL 5
- QUIZ | How Closely Have You Been Following The Series?
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...