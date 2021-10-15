Health Kiosks For Basic Medical Tests Installed at Agra Cantt, Mathura Junction Railway Stations

Automated health kiosks, where people can get basic tests conducted at a nominal fee, have been installed at the Agra Cantt and Mathura Junction railway stations, authorities said on Friday. Passengers will be able to check their blood pressure, haemoglobin, sugar, pulse rate, weight by paying Rs 35 at these kiosks, an official from the North Central Region (NCR) Agra division of the Indian Railways said here.

“Automatic health kiosks, one each at Agra Cantt Railway station and Mathura Junction Railway Station, have been installed and these started functioning from Thursday. With Rs 35, passengers can get their health check-up done,” NCR Agra spokesperson SK Srivastav told PTI.

The kiosks were installed under the New Innovative Non-Fare Revenue Ideas Scheme, he said. Passengers can get their report through Whatsapp, Srivastav said.

