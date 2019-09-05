Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Ayushman Bharat healthcare scheme
1-min read

You Can Now Watch Content From SonyLiv While Flying IndiGo Airlines

As it is a weekly subscription, once availed, the flyer can watch it on his or her device even when he or she is not in flight.

PTI

Updated:September 5, 2019, 8:35 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
You Can Now Watch Content From SonyLiv While Flying IndiGo Airlines
Image for representation.
Loading...

IndiGo on Thursday announced that it has entered into a partnership with video-on-demand platform SonyLIV to provide mobile entertainment services on its domestic flights. To avail this "exclusive offer", IndiGo will provide a link to its flyers at the boarding counter through which they can avail the weekly subscription of SonyLIV for Rs 25.

A flyer has to first subscribe it in the boarding area or check-in area, then download the content on his or her mobile phone or any other personal device, and the content then can be watched onboard in offline or airplane mode. "As a flyer will be in offline and airplane mode, he can't download onboard. However, the pre-downloaded content can be streamed onboard," a spokesperson of the airline clarified.

As it is a weekly subscription, once availed, the flyer can watch it on his or her device even when he or she is not in flight. In a press release, the low-cost carrier said, "SonyLIV is home to award-winning English shows like The Good Doctor, Counterpart, The Spanish Princess, Britannia, Victoria along with a string of acclaimed originals like Gullak, Heartbreak Hotel, Holycross and 16 amongst others."

SonyLIV recently launched over 2,000 hours of content in Tamil and Telugu spanning films, web originals and shows, the airline said in the release.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram