News18 » Badminton
1-min read

#10YearChallenge: Parupalli Kashyap Shares Start and End of Decade Photo With Saina Nehwal

Parupalli Kashyap took to social media to chart his journey with Sania Nehwal with two photos - one from the start of the decade and a recent one.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 31, 2019, 10:28 AM IST
#10YearChallenge: Parupalli Kashyap Shares Start and End of Decade Photo With Saina Nehwal
Parupalli Kashyap and Saina Nehwal (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Badminton star Parupalli Kashyap has shared a collage of two pictures with his now-wife and former world number one shuttler and Olympic medallist Saina Nehwal. In the social media post, Kashyap has shared an almost decade-old image and a recent photo of them.

In the older photo, Kashyap can be seen standing while Saina is sitting, the couple is dressed in India attires. In the picture, Kashyap is donning an embroidered sherwani while Saina is wearing a pink lehenga with a green colour blouse.

In the recent photo, Saina's husband can be seen sporting a designer kurta-pajama while she looks gorgeous in a dark purple colour saree.

Arjuna Awardee Kashyap shared the photo on his social media including Twitter and Instagram with a heart emoji.

❤️

The photo has been liked more than 4,500 times on Instagram, while the same has been liked over 1,200 times on Twitter. Saina has also retweeted the picture on her timeline.

The couple had recently celebrated their first marriage anniversary. Saina and Kashyap had met at Pullela Gopichand's academy and were in a relationship for over a decade. They tied the knot on December 14, 2018, at a private ceremony in Hyderabad.

