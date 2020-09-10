Ahead of Thomas and Uber Cup, National Camp Scheduled for September 7 Yet to Begin

The national badminton camp ahead of the Thomas and Uber Cup which was scheduled to begin on September 7 is yet to start.

According to a Times of India report, strictly following the standard operating procedures (SOPs) is what has caused the delay and a standoff between Sports Authority of India (SAI) and Badminton Association of India (BAI).

The report adds that the top shuttlers, PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth, Parupalli Kashyap to name a few, are against a couple of SOPs like 'staying at the site of camp and not leaving the area' and 'self-isolation for 10 days after arriving at the venue. Most of the 26 players selected for the camp live in Hyderabad and none of them wants to stay at the academy.

The athletes reason that some of them train on their own, like Sindhu who travels almost a 100kms for strength training and will have to miss that if they stay in the academy.

Moreover, once they arrive at the camp they cannot leave the academy until they return from Denmark in the third week of October.

However, SAI stands firm that the SOPs have to be followed despite BAI urging them to relax some norms. SAI and BAI are discussing this issue since September 5 and after five days the deadlock still continues.

On September 7, half-a-dozen players from other cities arrived for the camp here. But as the talks between SAI and BAI are inconclusive other shuttlers are yet to arrive in the city.

It's also learnt a few top players want to pull out of the upcoming events if the SOPs are not relaxed.

Amidst all these, there are doubts about the future of the camp. A decision on this is likely to be taken in the next couple of days