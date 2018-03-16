English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
All England Championship: Prannoy Enters Quarters, Srikanth Crashes Out
Indian shuttler H S Prannoy progressed to the quarterfinals but title contender Kidambi Srikanth crashed out after suffering a narrow defeat to China's Huang Yuxiang in the USD 1000,000 All England Championship.
Kidambi Srikanth (Reuters)
Birmingham: Indian shuttler H S Prannoy progressed to the quarterfinals but title contender Kidambi Srikanth crashed out after suffering a narrow defeat to China's Huang Yuxiang in the USD 1000,000 All England Championship.
The unseeded Prannoy, who came into the tournament after recovering from foot warts, outwitted former world no 3 and 2014 world championship bronze medallist Tommy Sugiarto of Indonesia 21-10 21-19 in a pre-quarterfinal match.
The world no 3 had defeated Yuxiang, ranked 42, to claim the 2016 Syed Modi Grand Prix Gold title but Srikanth failed to see off the unseeded Chinese at the Arena Birmingham, losing 11-21 21-15 20-22 in a 52 minute battle.
"I didn't start well but then I came back really well in both the games. I missed out on easy points in the third," Srikanth said.
"Well, there were too many service faults in opening game. I didn't expect that to happen. Yesterday I didn't get any, today it was totally changed. That should not happen in a tournament. There should be a specific rule."
The umpire couldn't find faults yesterday (on Wednesday) but today the umpire sitting found too many faults. It is ridiculous," an upset Srikanth said.
Prannoy, who slipped to world no 16 after missing a few tournaments earlier in the year, will now face Yuxiang in the quarters.
India's rising doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty played their heart out before losing to the second seeded Danish combo of Mathias Boe and Carsten Mogensen 21-16 16-21 23-21 in an hour and three minutes.
We are playing better. We need more experience. We got 2-3 service faults in crucial moments. We were down in first game and it was same till the end. In the second we could pull off but in the third game we were neck and neck," Satwik said.
"We lost three times to them, it was always close. Unfortunate today after every two points in crucial points we had service faults. This is our first All England, so there is a little bit of nerves. We were bit unlucky today," Chirag said.
The mixed doubles pair of Pranaav Jerry Chopra and N Sikki Reddy, however, failed to put up a fight against second seeds Wang Yilyu and Huang Dongping of China, losing 6-21 10-21 in just 24 minutes.
Olympic silver medallist P V Sindhu will clash with seventh seeded Japanese Nozomi Okuhara in a re-match of the World Championship final, which went down in history as one of the longest and greatest battles, clocking 110 minutes.
Also Watch
The unseeded Prannoy, who came into the tournament after recovering from foot warts, outwitted former world no 3 and 2014 world championship bronze medallist Tommy Sugiarto of Indonesia 21-10 21-19 in a pre-quarterfinal match.
The world no 3 had defeated Yuxiang, ranked 42, to claim the 2016 Syed Modi Grand Prix Gold title but Srikanth failed to see off the unseeded Chinese at the Arena Birmingham, losing 11-21 21-15 20-22 in a 52 minute battle.
"I didn't start well but then I came back really well in both the games. I missed out on easy points in the third," Srikanth said.
"Well, there were too many service faults in opening game. I didn't expect that to happen. Yesterday I didn't get any, today it was totally changed. That should not happen in a tournament. There should be a specific rule."
The umpire couldn't find faults yesterday (on Wednesday) but today the umpire sitting found too many faults. It is ridiculous," an upset Srikanth said.
Prannoy, who slipped to world no 16 after missing a few tournaments earlier in the year, will now face Yuxiang in the quarters.
India's rising doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty played their heart out before losing to the second seeded Danish combo of Mathias Boe and Carsten Mogensen 21-16 16-21 23-21 in an hour and three minutes.
We are playing better. We need more experience. We got 2-3 service faults in crucial moments. We were down in first game and it was same till the end. In the second we could pull off but in the third game we were neck and neck," Satwik said.
"We lost three times to them, it was always close. Unfortunate today after every two points in crucial points we had service faults. This is our first All England, so there is a little bit of nerves. We were bit unlucky today," Chirag said.
The mixed doubles pair of Pranaav Jerry Chopra and N Sikki Reddy, however, failed to put up a fight against second seeds Wang Yilyu and Huang Dongping of China, losing 6-21 10-21 in just 24 minutes.
Olympic silver medallist P V Sindhu will clash with seventh seeded Japanese Nozomi Okuhara in a re-match of the World Championship final, which went down in history as one of the longest and greatest battles, clocking 110 minutes.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
-
Yamaha R15 V3.0 Review (First Ride) | Cars18
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
AIFWAW18 Day 1: Diana Penty, Vaani Kapoor Sizzle On The Ramp As Designers Showcase Their Collection
-
Wednesday 14 March , 2018
Renowned British Physicist Stephen Hawking dies at 76
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Yamaha R15 V3.0 Review (First Ride) | Cars18
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Thursday 15 March , 2018 AIFWAW18 Day 1: Diana Penty, Vaani Kapoor Sizzle On The Ramp As Designers Showcase Their Collection
Wednesday 14 March , 2018 Renowned British Physicist Stephen Hawking dies at 76
Friday 09 March , 2018 REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Healthy Salad Tips That Aren't Boring
- SA and Australia Should be on Final Warnings for Behaviour: Mark Taylor
- MS Dhoni Will Give You Challenges and Freedom to Evolve: L Balaji
- Irrfan Khan, Amit Trivedi And Divine Collaborate For Blackmail
- Anupam Kher Visits Priyanka Chopra At Quantico Set In New York; See Pictures