Amaal Mallik Pens Note on Saina Nehwal's Birthday, Calls it His Honour to Work on Her Biopic

Badminton star Saina Nehwal, who turns 30 on Tuesday, has been in the news for her upcoming biopic named Saina, which features Parineeti Chopra in the titular role. Directed by Amole Gupte, the music of the film is being composed by Amaal Malik.

On the occasion of Saina's birthday, the singer shared a post heaping praise on the badminton sensation.

Taking to Twitter, Amaal called Saina an inspiration and wrote, "Honoured to be working on movie that will make the world witness your fabulous journey."

Responding to Amaal's tweet, the Olympic bronze medalist thanked him and praised him for his songs.

Thank u so much Amaal ... ur songs are amazing ???? #SainaNehwalBiopic https://t.co/spMhwzOyhD — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) March 17, 2020

On Monday, Saina shared a post asking people to take necessary precautions in the next two weeks to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, which has created a global upheaval.

Sharing a note on COVID-19 on Twitter, Saina wrote, "Let's be cautious and stay at home. These next couple of weeks are an important phase for India. All of us need to learn from what the other countries have experienced and take the necessary precautions ASAP".

Let's be cautious and stay at home . These next couple of weeks are an important phase for India . All of us need to learn from what the other countries have experienced and take the necessary precautions ASAP .#Coronaindia #CoronaPandemic https://t.co/NZmSFd7Y9Q — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) March 16, 2020

Meanwhile, India on Tuesday reported its third coronavirus fatality with a 64-year-old man dying in Mumbai, Health Ministry officials said as the number of positive cases rose to 125. According to ministry data, 13 people have been discharged so far, including the three Kerala patients who were discharged last month following their recovery.