BADMINTON

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
2-MIN READ

Ashwini Ponnappa Hones her Cooking Skills in Quarantine, Saina Nehwal Shares 16-year-old Picture

Ashwini Ponnappa (L) and Saina Nehwal (Photo Credit: @P9Ashwini/@NSaina)

Ashwini Ponnappa (L) and Saina Nehwal (Photo Credit: @P9Ashwini/@NSaina)

Ashwini Ponnappa expressed her happiness on cooking a 'chutney' for the first time while Saina Nehwal shared her picture from 2004.

Share this:

The coronavirus lockdown might have taken Indian badminton player Ashwini Ponnappa away from the court but the player seems to be making the best of her quarantine time and using it to improve other skills.

The 30-year-old posted a picture of a delicacy that she made on her social media handle. Adding that she was "super excited" to have made 'chutney' for the first time, Ashwini wrote that her cooking skills were getting better during this period of isolation.

On being inquired what chutney it was, Ashwini responded with 'radish chutney'.

Before coronavirus shut down all sports in the world, Ashwini was trying to qualify for Tokyo Olympics, which now stands postponed to 2021. After facing defeat in the second round of All England Championships, Ashwini and her doubles' partner N Sikki Reddy had come back to India in mid-March. Since then, Ashwini has been staying inside her house in Bengaluru with husband Karan Medappa.

With all sports events have been cancelled indefinitely in view of the coronavirus pandemic, sportspersons have been keeping themselves busy at home in various ways.

Another shuttler Saina Nehwal was reliving her old memories. She shared a throwback photo from the Youth Commonwealth Games in 2004.

Cricketer KL Rahul has been sweating it out on his terrace this week.

Wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt shared a clip of him feeding a group of monkeys during the lockdown.

Ace boxer Mary Kom was carrying out her exercise routine from home and shared pictures of her working out on Twitter as she took part in the Fit India Movement.

Chess champion Viswanathan Anand participated in a charity chess match, where he played against various comedians of the country.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    21,632

    +500*  

  • Total Confirmed

    29,435

    +1,055*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    6,869

    +507*  

  • Total DEATHS

    934

    +48*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 28 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres