Ashwini Ponnappa Hones her Cooking Skills in Quarantine, Saina Nehwal Shares 16-year-old Picture

The coronavirus lockdown might have taken Indian badminton player Ashwini Ponnappa away from the court but the player seems to be making the best of her quarantine time and using it to improve other skills.

The 30-year-old posted a picture of a delicacy that she made on her social media handle. Adding that she was "super excited" to have made 'chutney' for the first time, Ashwini wrote that her cooking skills were getting better during this period of isolation.

Super excited to have made my first ever Chutney ?????? #cookingskillsgettingbetter — Ashwini Ponnappa (@P9Ashwini) April 28, 2020

On being inquired what chutney it was, Ashwini responded with 'radish chutney'.

Before coronavirus shut down all sports in the world, Ashwini was trying to qualify for Tokyo Olympics, which now stands postponed to 2021. After facing defeat in the second round of All England Championships, Ashwini and her doubles' partner N Sikki Reddy had come back to India in mid-March. Since then, Ashwini has been staying inside her house in Bengaluru with husband Karan Medappa.

With all sports events have been cancelled indefinitely in view of the coronavirus pandemic, sportspersons have been keeping themselves busy at home in various ways.

Another shuttler Saina Nehwal was reliving her old memories. She shared a throwback photo from the Youth Commonwealth Games in 2004.

Cricketer KL Rahul has been sweating it out on his terrace this week.

Ending the week strong ???? — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) April 26, 2020

Wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt shared a clip of him feeding a group of monkeys during the lockdown.

Ace boxer Mary Kom was carrying out her exercise routine from home and shared pictures of her working out on Twitter as she took part in the Fit India Movement.

Chess champion Viswanathan Anand participated in a charity chess match, where he played against various comedians of the country.