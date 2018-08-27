Asian Games: PV Sindhu Has Plans in Place to Outwit Tai Tzu Ying in Final

Chinese Taipei's Tai Tzu Ying has proved to be a nemesis for India's star shuttlers but P V Sindhu said she has a strategy in place to outwit the world number one in the Asian Games final on Tuesday.Sindhu defeated Japanese world no 2 Akane Yamaguchi 21-17, 15-21, 21-10 in the second semifinal to set up a summit clash with Tzu Ying, their 13th international encounter."I have a strategy in place for her. It should be a good match," said world no 3 Sindhu, who has not beaten Tzu Ying in their last five meetings.Overall, the Taipei player has a 9-3 record against Sindhu and she enjoys similar dominance over Saina Nehwal, whom she beat in the first semifinal earlier on Monday.The pressure will be on Sindhu as it is another big final. The Rio Olympics runner-up has often been criticized for not landing the final punch, having lost a few major finals, including two straight World Championships summit clashes.It was only at the 2016 Rio Olympics where Sindhu last got the better of Tzu Ying.Here, Sindhu overcame a shaky start earlier in the competition to make the final. She was stretched to three games in the opener by Vietnam's Vu Thi Trang.The 23-year-old Indian said she never doubted herself despite a wobbly beginning."I never thought negative for a moment. I was always thinking about improving with each match. It is a big competition and there are no easy matches. Hope to go all the way tomorrow," she said.Sindhu said it was unfortunate that it could not be an all Indian final with Saina losing to Tzu Ying."She lost but she played well. I could not see the entire match but she played well in the second set. I was hoping to meet her in the final," she said.In the semifinal against Yamaguchi, it seemed Sindhu had it easy in the third and decisive game."There was a big lead but no point was easy. The scoreline doesn't suggest that but I had to fight hard for every point," Sindhu said."There were long rallies. She did not give up despite trailing. She was also a bit lucky with the net chords. At one point, I was like this is happening a lot but you can't do much about these things."