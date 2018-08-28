Asian Games: Tai Tzu Ying Can Definitely be Beaten, There's No Huge Gap, Says PV Sindhu

Outplayed for the sixth successive time by Tai Tzu-Ying, but Indian badminton ace PV Sindhu insists she doesn't have any mental block against the world no 1, who can be beaten with a little more "patience".Olympic medallist Sindhu today lost 13-21 16-21 to Chinese Taipei's Tai in just 34 minutes to settle for silver here.However, Sindhu insisted that there was not a huge gap and the Chinese Taipei player is beatable."There is not a huge gap. We just have to be prepared and ready, definitely we are going to break that (losing streak). It's not easy but if we work on our mistakes, we can do it," Sindhu said."There is no mental block, but sometimes you make mistakes and give her a huge lead. You have to keep going, stick to that. I gave her easy points."If I had played patiently and kept the shuttle in, it could have been different. It was not easy to take points from her because her defense was also good."Tai won her country's first ever singles gold medal in badminton at the Asian Games, outclassing both Saina and Sindhu en route the title win.In fact, Sindhu and compatriot Saina Nehwal have lost 22 matches between them to Tai.The last time Sindhu got the better of Tai was at the Rio Olympics.Asked how different Tai is playing compared to the Rio Games, Sindhu said, "She has improved in her strokes, deception. If we work on those, things might change."She is a deceptive player. It was not very tough to take those (shots), if you keep the shuttle in, she tends to make mistakes and definitely not very tough to beat."Saina had yesterday described Tai as a complete player and Sindhu too echoed similar views."She does not tend to make rallies and has good strokes. Japanese play rallies, Tai is different," she said.The 23-year-old from Hyderabad has now lost three major finals this year - CWG, World Championship and Asian Games but says she did not feel any pressure before the final."I felt no pressure. The result is ok but important is to give your 100 per cent and the result showed it. That's all what I felt. Overall it was good tournament," Sindhu said.It was Sindhu's 10th final loss but India chief coach Pullela Gopichand firmly put his weight behind his ward."At the end of the day, all want gold medal but there is enough to be proud of. We always had sceptics, who will say what they have to. Hopefully we will reverse that," he said.Talking about the 24-year-old Tai, Gopichand said, "There is deception, power, speed and reach. She has a combination of everything. She is deceptive but she is powerful, she can run. There is endurance. That's what together, makes her good."Meanwhile, a Chinese Taipei coach revealed that they do not have any professional set up for badminton back home and players mostly play in their respective clubs.Only when there is a major championship approaching, a national camp is organized.He also said that Tai was supported by authorities because she was number one player in the world and the country expected an Asian Games gold medal from her.