Asian Games: World Number 1 Tai Tzu Ying Too Good For Silver Medallist PV Sindhu

For the fifth time this year, India’s PV Sindhu lost a final, and had to had to settle for silver. This time it was against World No. 1 and top seed Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei who beat the Olympic silver medallist in straight games, 21-13, 21-16 in a little over 30 minutes.Sindhu came into Tuesday’s final having beaten Tai only thrice in their nine meetings, the last of which was at the Rio Olympics in 2016. The Indian showed promise in bits and pieces, but mostly failed to keep up the momentum as Tai was barely challenged on her way to her country’s first badminton gold medal. With the gap widening between the two players, Sindhu’s errors crept up.Once a game down, the Hyderabadi was at a massive psychological disadvantage, and to come out of it, she needed to come with an extraordinary plan. Unfortunately for her, Tai gave her no time at all execute it.This is India’s best showing, however, from the badminton singles event at the Asian Games. Before Sindhu’s silver and Saina’s bronze in Indonesia, Syed Modi had won a bronze at the 1982 Asiad in New Delhi.