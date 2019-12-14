Asian U-15 Junior Badminton Championships: Tasnim Mir, Tara Shah to Face-off in Final

Surabaya: Indian shuttlers Tasnim Mir and Tara Shah will face each other in the women's singles final of the Asian U-15 Junior Badminton Championships after their respective semifinal victories here on Saturday.

While top-seeded Tasnim thrashed Japan's Sora Ishioka 21-16, 21-11, Tara beat her Japanese opponent Kazune Iwato 21-18, 21-14.

The final will be played on Sunday.

Earlier in the quarter-finals played in the morning, both Tasnim and Tara claimed easy wins against Japan's Maya Taguchi and Mei Sudo respectively.

Tasnim won 21-11, 21-13 while Tara registered a 21-11, 21-17 win.

However, apart from Tasnim and Tara, other Indian shuttlers failed to progress further.

In the men's U-15 singles quarter-finals, top-seeded Tanmoy Boruah and Ankit Mondal suffered defeats. While, Tanmoy went down 12-21, 12-21 against local boy Alwi Farhan, Ankit lost to Malaysia's Low Han Chen 12-21, 13-21.

In the women's doubles, Pranavi Natarajan and Sarumathi Venkatesh lost their U-17 quarter-finals 18-21, 19-21 against Indonesian pair of Meilysa Trisas Puspita Sari and Rachel Allessya Rose.

In U-15, Ganabadha Karthikeyan and Sania Sikkandar went down fighting 19-21, 21-19, 16-21 against Korea's Yeon Ju Oh and Seul Park.

In the men's double U-15 quarter-finals, Tanmoy and Lakshay Sharma lost to Chinese Taipei pair of Lai Po Yu and Tsai Fu Cheng 15-21, 10-21 while Lokesh Reddy and Ankit suffered 17-21, 13-21 defeat against Japan's Yudai Okimoto and Daigo Tanioka.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.