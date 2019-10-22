B Sai Praneeth Reaches Career-best 11, PV Sindhu Stays at 6th Spot in Latest BWF Rankings
B Sai Praneeth climbed one spot to reach his career-best 11th ranks, while PV Sindhu remained unchanged at sixth in the BWF world rankings.
B Sai Praneeth (Photo Credit: BAI/Twitter)
New Delhi: Top Indian shuttler B Sai Praneeth jumped one place to reach career-best 11th spot while world champion PV Sindhu remained unchanged at sixth in the BWF world rankings released on Tuesday.
Praneeth, who won a bronze in the World Championships in August, had his best men's singles career rank of 12th before Tuesday. He had beaten Olympic champion Lin Dan in the Denmark Open last week in the round of 32 before losing to Kento Momota of Japan in the pre-quarterfinals.
Kidambi Srikanth dropped one place to 10th while Sameer Verma also slipped one spot to be 18th in the list headed by Momota.
In the women's singles, Sindhu remained static at sixth while another Olympic medallist Saina Nehwal moved down one place to be ninth in the list headed by Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Nach Baliye 9: Shraddha Arya Says Judge Raveena Tandon wasn't Concentrating on Her Performance
- Here's How Alia Bhatt Reacted to Her and Ranbir Kapoor's Fake Viral Wedding Card
- Dabangg 3: Salman Khan Introduces Saiee Manjrekar with A Quirky Caption
- In Pursuit of Love, World's Loudest Bird Sings Heart out in 'Theatrical Swivel'
- Reliance Jio All-In-One Rs 222 Plan Vs. Airtel Rs 249 And Vodafone Rs 229 Recharge