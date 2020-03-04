English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Badminton Asia Championships Moved from Wuhan to Manila over Coronavirus

Image credit: Getty Images.

Image credit: Getty Images.

The Badminton Asia Championships, which were to be held in Wuhan next month, have been moved to the Philippine capital Manila due to the coronavirus.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: March 4, 2020, 2:52 PM IST
Share this:

Shanghai: Next month's Badminton Asia Championships have been moved out of Wuhan, epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, to the Philippine capital Manila, officials said on Wednesday.

Numerous sports events have been cancelled, postponed or moved in recent weeks all over the world because of the deadly virus.

China, where the virus emerged in December and where more than 2,900 people have died, has been hardest hit with all sports stopped.

The Asia Championships will be staged in Manila on April 21-26.

"Badminton Asia (BA) together with Philippine Badminton Association has been working closely to ensure visa approval for player and officials' entry into Manila for all participants in this important and prestigious Championship," BA said in a statement.

The coronavirus has forced the postponement or cancellation of several badminton tournaments, disrupting the build-up to the Tokyo Olympics.

Share this:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

  • Tags:
  • First Published: March 4, 2020, 2:52 PM IST