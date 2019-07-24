Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Badminton Asia Junior Championships: Malvika Bansod, Maisnam Meiraba Win First Round Thrillers

Maisnam Meiraba and Malvika Bansod notched up tough wins as the individual events of Badminton Asia Junior Championships got underway.

News18 Sports

Updated:July 24, 2019, 11:19 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Badminton Asia Junior Championships: Malvika Bansod, Maisnam Meiraba Win First Round Thrillers
Malvika Bansod (L) and Maisnam Meiraba both face top seed of girls' and boys' singles, respectively, in the second round. (Photo Credit: BAI)
Loading...

Suzhou: Maisnam Meiraba and Malvika Bansod both had to dig deep to notch up thrilling wins as the individual events at Badminton Asia Junior Championships 2019 got underway at Suzhou, China on Wednesday.

Junior world No.14 Meiraba, who was India's best-performing Indian in the team event, needed 59 minutes to stave off the challenge from Korea's Sang Yong Park 21-18, 17-21, 23-21. Meiraba, who had won the Russian Junior White Nights tournament right before coming to the continental event, has a tough task up next as he faces the top seed and world junior champion Kunlavut Vitidsarn in the second round.

In girls' singles, Bansod, ranked 83rd in the world junior rankings, showed her guts and resilience as she upset world No.40 Thi Anh Thu Vu of Vietnam 21-11, 19-21, 21-19 in 54 minutes. Like Meiraba, she too faces the top seed Phittayaporn Chaiwan in a tough second-round clash.

Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian was relentless in his 21-1, 21-10 demolition of Bangladesh's Md. Abdul Hamid Lukman while Sathish Kumar Karunakaran held off a late surge from Sri Lanka's Lochana de Silva for a 21-9, 21-17 victory.

Unnati Bisht and Ashi Rawat too posted breezy wins to make their way into the second round. Bisht sailed past Malaysia's Isabel Liau Bei Yi in just 24 minutes. Rawat needed one minute more to take care of Taipei girl Yeo Ying Chee 21-13, 21-10.

In doubles, Dingku Singh Konthoujam had mixed fortunes. He and Ritika Thaker beat Koreans Min Woo Noh and Kora Young Kim 22-20, 21-18 to enter the second round of mixed doubles, where their journey came to an end at the hands of Mohammad Rezky Alfarez and Nahla Aufa Dhia Ulhaq 12-21, 16-21.

Konthoujam and Manjit Singh Khwairakpam fared much better in boys' doubles and prevailed over Singapore's Weng Soong Darrion Michae Ng and Yi Ming Justyn Sim 21-8, 21-14 to reach Round 2. While the other two men's doubles pair of Ishaan Bhatnagar-Vishnu G and Ravi K-Manav R received walkovers in the first rounds.

Having bowed out in the quarter-finals of the team event, Indian shuttlers are hoping to finish among the medals one year after Lakshya Sen won the boys' singles gold.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram