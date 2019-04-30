Badminton Association Announces Indian Squad for Upcoming Sudirman Cup

The top Indian shuttlers will be in fray as India play the Sudirman Cup in Nanning, China from May 19, which pits the mixed teams of all members association of Badminton World Federation (BWF) against one another.Sudirman Cup is played every two years and it is the test of the all-round strength of all teams. Apart from Commonwealth Games 2018, India have struggled to stamp their authority in team competitions.As India's top shuttlers take centre stage in Nanning, they will be hoping for a different result this time.Badminton Association of India announced the squad for the Sudirman Cup on Tuesday with PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth being the biggest names once again.Kidambi Srikanth (WR 8) and Sameer Verma (WR 15)PV Sindhu (WR 5) and Saina Nehwal (WR 9)Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty (WR 26) and Manu Attri-B Sumeeth Reddy (WR 22)Ashwini Ponnappa-N Sikki Reddy (WR 23) and S Poorvisha Ram-Maghana Jakkampudi (WR 42)Pranaav Jerry Chopra-Sikki (WR 23) and Ashwini-Satwik (WR 28)India are in a very tough Group 1D, which includes China and Malaysia. The two teams with most wins will advance from the group for the quarter-finals.The Sudirman Cup has traditionally been dominated by China, with Indonesia and Korea also posing a very strong challenge.India have never made it to the semi-finals.