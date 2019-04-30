English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Badminton Association Announces Indian Squad for Upcoming Sudirman Cup
Two players/teams in each of the disciplines - men's singles, women's singles, men's doubles, women's doubles and mixed doubles - were announced as part of the Indian squad for Sudirman Cup.
PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal will be handling the women's singles at Sudirman Cup. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)
New Delhi: The top Indian shuttlers will be in fray as India play the Sudirman Cup in Nanning, China from May 19, which pits the mixed teams of all members association of Badminton World Federation (BWF) against one another.
Sudirman Cup is played every two years and it is the test of the all-round strength of all teams. Apart from Commonwealth Games 2018, India have struggled to stamp their authority in team competitions.
As India's top shuttlers take centre stage in Nanning, they will be hoping for a different result this time.
Badminton Association of India announced the squad for the Sudirman Cup on Tuesday with PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth being the biggest names once again.
Here is the Indian squad:
Men's Singles: Kidambi Srikanth (WR 8) and Sameer Verma (WR 15)
Women's Singles: PV Sindhu (WR 5) and Saina Nehwal (WR 9)
Men's Doubles: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty (WR 26) and Manu Attri-B Sumeeth Reddy (WR 22)
Women's Doubles: Ashwini Ponnappa-N Sikki Reddy (WR 23) and S Poorvisha Ram-Maghana Jakkampudi (WR 42)
Mixed Doubles: Pranaav Jerry Chopra-Sikki (WR 23) and Ashwini-Satwik (WR 28)
India are in a very tough Group 1D, which includes China and Malaysia. The two teams with most wins will advance from the group for the quarter-finals.
The Sudirman Cup has traditionally been dominated by China, with Indonesia and Korea also posing a very strong challenge.
India have never made it to the semi-finals.
