Badminton Association of India Announces Cash Rewards for PV Sindhu, Sai Praneeth
BWF World Championships 2019: PV Sindhu became the first Indian to win a gold medal while Sai Praneeth won a medal for India in men's singles after 36 years.
PV Sindhu won gold while Sai Praneeth bagged bronze at World Championships. (Photo Credit: @himantabiswa)
Badminton Association of India (BAI) announced a cash reward of 20 lakh following PV Sindhu's historic win at the World Championships in Basel on Sunday, where she etched her name in record books by becoming the first Indian to win a gold medal at the tournament.
Sindhu, who was in magnificent form throughout the week, put up a flawless performance as she crushed Japan's Nozomi Okuhara 21-7, 21-7 in a one-sided women's singles final.
Congratulating Sindhu on her momentous achievement, BAI president, Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "It has been a great week of top-class badminton, with an incredible performance by PV Sindhu as she becomes the first Indian to have the honour of becoming a world champion. B Sai Praneeth's medal in the men's singles category after 36 years is also another memorable achievement. It's an absolute moment of pride for Indian badminton and the entire nation as we celebrate these triumphs."
A cash reward of INR 5 lakh was also announced for Sai Praneeth who created history by becoming the first men's singles player since Prakash Padukone in 1983 to win a medal at the World Championships.
Ajay K. Singhania, General Secretary of BAI, heaped praise on both the shuttlers for their efforts. "Sindhu has shown imperious performances as she defeated proven champions on course to her medal. Credit to national coach Pullela Gopichand and foreign coach Kim Ji Hyun for their relentless efforts, also not to forget the way Sai Praneeth played to get a bronze medal. I would like to congratulate both the shuttlers as such performances are true inspirations for the upcoming players," said Singhania.
Sindhu also became the joint-most successful women's singles player at the World Championships with five medals from six appearances. She tied with the legendary Zhang Nin. This was Sindhu's second major title following her victory at the BWF World Tour Finals last year.
