Badminton Stars Parupalli Kashyap and Ajay Jayaram Shows Off Singing Talent During Online Karaoke Session

They are not being able to compete at the moment due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But top Indian badminton stars Parupalli Kashyap and Ajay Jayaram are keeping themselves engaged by singing their favourite songs.

During an online Karaoke session, 2014 Commonwealth Games gold medallist Kashyap was heard singing a popular Bollywood number from the film 'Bareilly ki Barfi'. Jayaram joined in as the duo showed off their singing skills. The video was shared by Jayaram on his Twitter handle.

"Finally got the pro to sing @parupallik :) presenting - nazm nazm - feat. Kashyap and Ajay :)" Jayaram said in a tweet.

"Let's do more of this .." Kashyap replied.

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) has suspended all competitions till the end of July.

The BWF had come under significant criticism from the players in March as it went through with a number of competitions including and most prominently the All England Championships while the spread of coronavirus was increasingly becoming a concern throughout the world back then.

Top players including Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth, Kashyap and H.S. Prannoy had all been openly criticial of the BWF for going through with tournaments.

All sports in India and in most places across the globe have been stalled due to the coronavirus pandemic which has brought the world to a standstill.