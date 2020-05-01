BADMINTON

1-MIN READ

Badminton World Championships Postponed to November To Avoid Clashing With Tokyo Olympics

BWF

BWF

The 2020 badminton World Championships will now take place from November 29 to December 5 at the Carolina Marin Stadium in Huelva.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: May 1, 2020, 7:14 PM IST
Kuala Lumpur: The 2020 badminton World Championships has been postponed to November this year, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) said on Friday. The tournament is traditionally held in August but will now take place from November 29 to December 5, 2020.

The tournament is scheduled to take place at the Carolina Marin Stadium in Huelva, Spain.

"The Badminton World Federation (BWF) and Spanish Badminton Federation (FESBA) can confirm the BWF World Championships traditionally scheduled for August 2021 will now take place at the end of 2021 from Monday 29 November to Sunday 5 December," said the BWF in its statement.

"BWF and Spanish Badminton Federation are confident that the rescheduled championships will be a success. The move allows both the Olympic badminton competition and the World Championships to be conducted with equal fairness for everyone," said BWF President Poul-Erik Hoyer.

The BWF also said that further updates will be given on the qualification process for the Olympics and next year's World Championships. Earlier it had announced that all tournaments that were scheduled to take place in the months of May, June and July stood suspended.

Most of the tournaments that were suspended were qualifiers for the Tokyo Olympics. Eventually the Olympics itself got postponed by a year and are now scheduled to be held from July 23 to August 8, 2021.

