Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Win
upa:
»
1-min read

BAI president Himanta Biswa Sarma Elected as Badminton Asia Council Vice-President

Badminton Association of India president Himanta Biswa Sarma received 35 off the 40 votes to become the vice president of Badminton Asia Council.

PTI

Updated:May 26, 2019, 11:52 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
BAI president Himanta Biswa Sarma Elected as Badminton Asia Council Vice-President
Himanta Biswa Sarma was unanimously elected the BAI president last year. (Photo Credit: BAI)
Loading...
New Delhi: The Badminton Association of India (BAI) president Himanta Biswa Sarma has been elected as the vice-president of Badminton Asia Council.

The 50-year-old got 35 votes from a total of 40 polled.

"The BAI president is making his foray in the continental committee and we are sure it will help Badminton Association of India to get added support from the Asian body and work to develop badminton in the region," said BAI general secretary Ajay Singhania.

Assam's health and education minister Himanta was last year unanimously elected the BAI president during its annual general body meeting in Goa.

BAC president Anton Subowo also appointed BAI secretary (tournaments) Omar Rashid as the deputy chairman of Badminton Asia's development committee.


Sudhakar Vemuri will also assume charge as BAC technical committee deputy chairman.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram